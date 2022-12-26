Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous Uruguayan football player Fabian O’Neill has passed away reportedly. He was a former Uruguayan international midfielder. He is no longer among close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Since his passing news has come on the internet and his close ones are very saddened by his unexpected death. Currently, many people have been searching for this name on the internet as they are very curious to know about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Fabian O’Neill was an Uruguayan experienced football player who played as a midfielder. He played for Nacional’s first squad in the Uruguayan Primera Division between 1992 to 1995. When he was 18 years old, his team won the league during his rookie season. In 1996 he entered the Serie A team Cagliari and thereafter relocated to Italy. He was one of several Uruguayan to sign with the team through agent Paco Casal. He was moved to Juventus for a cost of 20 billion lire (€10 million) when Cagliari was demoted again in 2000. He was a very famous footballer who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Fabian O’Neill Cause of Death?

According to the report, former Uruguayan international midfielder Fabian O’Neill passed away recently at the age of 49. He had taken his last breath on 25 December 2022. His cause of death was chronic liver disease. He was admitted to the hospital in June 2020 for cirrhosis. He lost his life in the hospital in Montevideo. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are shocked by his sudden death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Fabian O'Neill was born on 14 December 1973 in Paso de Los Toros, Uruguay. He started and finished his career at Nacional, where he won the Uruguay Primera Division in his debut season in 1922. He was also a member of the Uruguayan team but did not participate in the FIFA Cup in 2002. Since his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites. Numerous people expressed their deep sympathies to his family and described how much they loved him. May Fabian O'Neill's soul rest in peace.