RIP! Roman Catholic Priest & Father Jeremy Davies Dies Aged 87, Obituary:- This is to inform you that Father Jeremy Davies who was an English Roman Catholic priest passed away. Yes, you heard it right, the English Roman Catholic priest died on Nov 5, 2022. Since this news surfaced on the internet it is trending all over the internet. Meanwhile, people who knew him are eager to learn what caused him to die or what was the cause of the death of Father Jeremy Davies. His expanded name was Fr. Jeremy Ponsonby Meredith Davies. If you are scrounging web articles to learn about Jeremy Davies’s death then this is the place where you will get to read all the imperative aspects related to his death. So be sticky with this blog and keep reading this article for more details.

Father Jeremy Davies Dies Aged 87

Let us first tell you who confirmed this news. According to the source, Father Jeremy Davies was pronounced dead on social media by the Walsingham Catholic National Shrine of Our Lady, the statement reads, “It is with sincere sympathy & prayer that Mgr. Moger, the Franciscans, the priests, deacons, religious & lay faithful mourn the passing of dear Fr. Jeremy Davies who died today, November 5th, 2022. Fr. Jeremy had a gentle, prayerful & beautiful passing into Eternal Mysteries.” Scroll down the page and read what was his cause of death.

As per the source, Father Jeremy Davies took his last breath on November 5, 2022, at his home located in Fakenham, Norfolk. As per the source, Father Jeremy Davies’s age played a vital role in his demise. The age factor led him to pass away. Father Jeremy Davies’s cause of death was natural. What was his age when he passed away? Reportedly, the English Roman Catholic priest Jeremy Davies died at the age of 87. Scroll down the page and read more about Father Jeremy Davies.

Fr Jeremy Davies, a well known exorcist in the United Kingdom passed away today. He was a friend of Fr Gabriel Amorth. pic.twitter.com/acza6D1Lg7 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) November 5, 2022

As per the source, Father Jeremy Davies was born on 25th March 1935 in London, England. Prior to becoming a priest, he was a doctor. Nevertheless, he also co-founded the International Association of Exorcists. Jeremy was a renowned exorcist. He was ordained to the priesthood on April 15, 1974, for the Diocese of Westminster. Reportedly, he used to go to St. Edmund Hall in Oxford where he studied English literature. Later he went to study medicine at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London. Stay tuned to this website for more details.