FKS vs TRB Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Turkish League Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. A very famous Turkish League league is all set for the football match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between two Fatih Karagümrük vs Trabzonspor. Now all the fans are very excited about this match as they are all ready to support their favorite team. This match will be played between two strong teams. Here we have more information about the FKS vs TRB match and will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

As we already said that Turkish League is coming back with its teams and it is all set to entertain its fans. All the players will give their best for winning the trophy. The Turkish League match between Fatih Karagümrük vs Trabzonspor will be played on Wednesday at Vefa Stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Currently, all the fans are super curious to know about the match details. So let’s take a look at the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more updates.

Match Details

Team: Fatih Karagümrük (FKS) vs Trabzonspor (TRB)

Day: Wednesday

Date: 28th December 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Vefa Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

League: Turkish League

Fatih Karagümrük Possible Playing 11: 1.Batuhan Sen, 2. Rayyan Baniya, 3. Davide Biraschi, 4. Ibrahim Dresevic, 5. Levent Mercan, 6. Matteo Ricci, 7. Ebrima Colley, 8. Magomed Ozdoev, 9. Otabek Shukurov, 10. Fabio Borini, 11. Mbaye Diagne

Trabzonspor Possible Playing 11: 1.Ugurcan Cakir, 2. Vitor Hugo, 3. Jens Stryger Larsen, 4. Evren Eren Elmali, 5. Marc Bartra, 6. Abdulkadir Omur, 7. Anastasios Bakasetas, 8. Manolis Siopis, 9. Edin Visca, 10. Trezeguet, 11. Maxi Gomez

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match both team’s players are very talented and amazing. Now they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be played between Fatih Karagümrük vs Trabzonspor on 28th December 2022 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Vefa Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey. FKS team won 1 match, lost 3 matches and draw 1 match on the other hand TRB team won 2 matches and draw 3 matches. So as per the scoreboard TRB team has more chances to win the match against FKS. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Social Telecast for more updates.