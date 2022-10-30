RIP! Guardian columnist & Former Granta Editor Ian Jack Dead At 77:- This is to inform you that the former Granta editor and talented columnist named Ian Jack is no more. This is the reason people in the large volume are pouring tributing messages on social media. According to the reports, renowned columnist Ian Jack died on Friday, October 28, 2022. Since this news surfaced people are curious to learn what was the cause of the death of Ian Jack. We have discussed Ian Jack’s cause of death later in this column. But prior to discussing the reason that caused him to die we have mentioned who confirmed this news. So be sticky with this page and keep reading this article for more details.

Former Granta Editor Ian Jack Dead

There is no doubt in the fact that he was one of the best writers in the British news. Ian Jack also worked as a columnist at Guardian. In his career, he worked with numerous renowned news agencies like The Guardian. Who confirmed this news or who shared this news at first? As per the reports, Ian Jack’s death news was addressed by The Guardian. Scroll down the page and read what The Guardian wrote after his demise.

Katharine Viner, an editor at The Guardian stated, “Ian Jack was one of the finest journalists of his generation. He was an incredible reporter, full of curiosity and observational skills, and he was also a wonderful writer. Our readers loved him; there was no one like him”

Nevertheless, Ian Jack’s farewell article for the Guardian also celebrated the BBC’s centennial as one of the world’s great cultural endeavors. Ian Jack wrote, “it looks unlikely that Britain will ever again invent anything so admired and influential, we have been lucky to have it.” Let’s talk about Ian’s cause of death and his age at the time of his demise. Scroll down the screen.

Reportedly, Ian Jack was 77 years old and he was battling with an illness for the past many days. Eventually, his illness caused him to die at the age of 77. Ian breathed his last breath on Friday, October 28, 2022. However, it is not known, what was the specific illness due to which he died. Ian passed away in Paisley, Renfrewshire after feeling unwell on the Isle of Bute. He spent a portion of every year on the Isle of Bute. Stay tuned to this website for more details.