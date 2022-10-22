How Did Fred Attabo Die? Pastor In Charge Of Living Faith Died In His Office:- We are saddened to announce that Pastor Fred Attabo has passed away. He is no more. Pastor Fred Attabo has left his beloved ones behind in this world. According to the reports, Pastor Fred Attabo departed at the age of 68. Since Pastor Fred Attabo’s death news surfaced on the web it is trading on every social media and giving shocking waves to his followers. How did Pastor Fred Attabo die or what was Pastor Fred Attabo’s cause of death? There are many people who want to know who shared Pastor Fred Attabo’s this news at first on the internet. Meanwhile, we have discussed every imperative aspect in the following section. So be sticky with this page and keep reading this article for more.

Who Was Pastor Fred Attabo?

Fred Attabo was a pastor in charge of Living Faith in Lokoja. The boss of Living Faith is no more. Reportedly Pastor Fred Attabo died at the age of 68. As Pastor Fred Attabo passed away unexpectedly, his colleagues, admirers, and family members are in shock and trying to process the fact of Pastor Fred Attabo’s death. It is certain that they will take a significant time to process this fact. Scroll down the page and learn who addressed Pastor Fred Attabo’s death news.

How Did Fred Attabo Die?

According to the reports, Pastor Fred Attabo was declared dead by his assistant Pastor Edwin Okolo. Edwin Okolo is an assistant pastor in the church. Edwin reported that his boss Pastor Fred Attabo departed unexpectedly. He barely spoke rather than announcing that Fred Attabo passed away. Okolo could not address the circumstances surrounding Fred Attabo’s death. But he promised to release a statement to reveal the further details of Fred Attabo’s death. Scroll down the page and read what Edwin Okolo stated.

Edwin Okolo said, “Our senior pastor slumped in his office shortly after Friday’s Covenant Hour of Prayer this morning. When it happened, we took him to the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, for medical attention.” According to Okolo, Pastor Fred Attabo died in a hospital. He was pronounced dead at a specialist hospital. It seems that he suffered a stroke that caused him to die unexpectedly but it is still yet to confirm. Pastor Fred Attabo was 68 years of age when he was pronounced dead. Stay tuned.