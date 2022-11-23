Amy Winehouse Ex-Husband’s Brother Freddy Civil Dies Of Drug Overdose:- Recently, the news of the demise of Blake Fielder-Civil’s Younger brother is trending on social media platforms and the internet. According to the reports, the name of Black Fielder-Civil’s Younger brother is Freddy Civil. There are a lot of people who have been searching for the cause of the demise of Freddy Civil. Below in the following article, we have shared all the details of why Freddy Civil is being in the trend, what he had done and where he has been now. Read the article below to know more about the case of Freddy Civil, and his life.

What Was Freddy Civil Cause Of Death?

On the 26th of April, in the year 2021, Freddy Civil was found to be dead at the Leeds Hotel. According to the reports, Freddy Civil died after he had an overdose of heroin while he was staying at the Leeds Hotel. Some reports have claimed that Freddy Civil had taken a lethal quantity of narcotics. When the police started to search, then it had come out that Freddy Civil had escaped from a psychiatric hospital. After escaping from the hospital, Freddy Civil had come to the Leeds Hotel and he was told that Freddy Civil would have to pay £ 40 for one night’s stay.

What Has The Mother Of Freddy Civil Said To Court?

When it was reported to the mother of Freddy Civil had died and she would have to fight for her son, then she was totally shattered after knowing that her son is no more there in this world. However, the mother of Freddy Civil, Georgette Civil still stood up in the court facing the judges and presented herself before the court. She had mentioned during the hearings that when Freddy Civil was jailed his weight was raised from 9 to 17 pounds.

She says that he was told to do less exercise and activity as it was recommended by the NHS. But the staff of the jail was good and they had continuously asked Freddy Civil to do the exercise. The staff members used to make Freddy Civil run, from here to there. There were a lot of things that the doctors at the NHS had denied Freddy Civil to do. But the staff members of the jail had made Freddy Civil by force. At last Freddy Civil could not do anything had he decided to run away from there. Freddy Civil was around the age of 27.