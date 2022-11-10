What Was Gal Costa Cause Of Death? Brazilian ‘Chuva de Prata’ Singer Died Aged 77:- What Was Gal Costa Cause Of Death? Brazilian ‘Chuva de Prata’ Singer Died Aged 77It is hardly upsetting to share with you all the readers that one of the popular Brazilian singers and pop star Gal Costa has gone from this world. Yes, the popular celebrity of Brazil passed away at the age of 77. According to the updates, the singer took her last breath on November 9, 2022. Since the news of her death was confirmed, many people and celebrities paid tributes to the singer and offer their sincere condolence to Costa’s family who is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. Let’s talk about more as people are eagerly waiting to know how did she die and what was the cause of her death?

Tributes To Gal Costa

Gal Costa released her last album in 2021 and appeared on the popular compilation, Tropicália ou Panis et Circencis. Otto Vin Biz Markie took his Twitter account to pay tribute and wrote,” RIP Gal Costa, the divine and wonderful, one of the forces who made Tropicalia among the greatest movements in sound ever summoned – a brilliant singer possessed with a voice that could simultaneously soar and stop time”. The news of her death was confirmed by her public relations agency. Keep reading to know more about her.

What Was Gal Costa Cause Of Death?

According to the sources, the cause of her death was not confirmed yet but she must be died due to her health-related issues as she was 77 years old. Soon, the reason behind her death will be confirmed by her family. Many fans are waiting to know about this and searching for her. Many celebrities took their social media handles to confirm the news of Costa’s passing. Because of her brown curls, amazing smile and brilliant talent, Costa gave her song to the audience with some big names in the Brazilian music industry from the 60s.

Gal Costa had worked with Tom Jobim, Chico Buarque, Milton Nascimento and her lifelong friend Caetano Veloso. She has a six-decade career in the industry and gave her best each and every time to impress her fans with her brilliant voice talent. During her career, she gave some best songs like “Baby, Que Pena, Chuva de Prata, and Divino Maravilhoso including 30 albums. She also earned a lifetime achievement award at the Latin Grammys in 2011.

Gal Costa foi das maiores cantoras do mundo, das nossas principais artistas a levar o nome e os sons do Brasil para todo o planeta. Seu talento, técnica e ousadia enriqueceu e renovou nossa cultura, embalou e marcou a vida de milhões de brasileiros. 📸 @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/4jU2SBcHuq — Lula (@LulaOficial) November 9, 2022

Her agency released a statement that reads,” It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we confirm the death of singer Gal Costa this morning” at her home in Sao Paulo. The agency didn’t reveal the cause of death. Last week, Costa canceled the concert that was about to happen at Sao Paulo Music Festival on a doctor’s advice after her undergoing surgery in September to remove a nodule from her right nasal cavity. Now, the news of her death has made everyone upset in the industry and people are paying their tributes. Till now, the family didn’t share updates regarding to her funeral and obituary arrangements.