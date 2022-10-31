What Was Gary Wilkinson Cause Of Death? Durham Radio Presenter Dies Following Short Illness:- This is to inform you that well-known radio presenter Gary Wilkinson is no more. Yes, you heard it right the Durham radio presenter has passed away. We have also confirmed this news. As per the source, Gary Wilkinson’s death news was revealed by his cousin named Sue Lines. As per the statement given by Sue Lines, Gary Wilkinson died on Friday, October 28, 2022. What could be the reason behind Gary Wilkinson’s unexpected death? What was Gary Wilkinson’s cause of death? There are a number of sections that have to be answered. However, we have come up with this blog to answer every imperative question related to Gary Wilkinson’s death. If you are eager to learn further details about him then stick with this page and keep reading this article for more details. Scroll down the page and take a look below.

What Was Gary Wilkinson Cause Of Death?

As mentioned, Sue Lines posted a statement on social media to reveal Gary Wilkinson’s demise. On Sunday, October 30, 2022, Sue Lines wrote, “Sadly late Friday night, October 28, 2022, my fabulous cousin Gary Wilkinson died away following a brief illness. He was with family, and he will always be in our thoughts and hearts. Gary was both a buddy and my favorite cousin. We are all in shock about it. Respect his family at this time.” Scroll down the page and learn further details.

Paul Goffy Gough expressed his sorrow after Gary Wilkinson’s demise. He stated that he was saddened after coming across the demise of lovely radio presenter Gary Wilkinson. Paul shared some great nights with Gary while talking about the radio. Radio presenter Gary Wilkinson worked at several radio stations such as Atlantic 252, Galaxy, TFM, and many more, throughout his career. Scroll down the page and learn more about him.

Such sad news this morning to discover the passing on Friday of Gary Wilkinson (Nick Jordan to Sun FM listeners) after a short illness. Gary loved radio more than anyone I know from his days in Canada, Atlantic 252, Galaxy, TFM, Sun FM (and more). RIP Gary pic.twitter.com/6AVGPfvBM6 — Simon Grundy (@SimonGrundy) October 30, 2022

Gary Wilkinson died at the age of 50. A report claimed that he fell unwell a few days back and an illness caused him to depart.

