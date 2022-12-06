GED vs FPD ICCA Arabian T20 League, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups, Gems Education CC vs Foot Print Defenders:- The match of cricket between the team Gems Education CC and team Foot Print Defenders is soon going to be played in the field. And the fans and the admirers of team Gems Education CC and team Foot Print Defenders have started to be in search of more information about the match. So once again we are here to provide you with all the details of the match which are soon going to be played between team Gems Education CC and team Foot Prints Defenders. And if you are here to know more about the team Gems Education CC and the team Foot Prints Defenders then you can read the following article further for more information about the match between the team Gems Education CC and team Foot Print Defenders, as well as the players of the team Gems Education CC and team Foot Print Defenders.

GED vs FPD Match Details

Match: Gems Education CC vs Foot Print Defenders (GED vs FPD)

League: ICCA Arabian T20 League

Date: Tuesday, 6th December 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE

GED vs FPD Lineups Player

List Of The Players Of Playing 11 Of Team Gems Education CC

Binny Ragunath Shahzad Ali-I Ahmad Zaman Ali Teepu Salman Shahid(WK) Sajid Iqbal Asim Arshad Taimoor Ali-I Balraj Singh-I Revlino Fernandes Muhammad Jamshaid

List Of The Players Of Playing 11 Of Team Foot Print Defenders

Zayn Raza Saif Khan-I Fahim Ullah Khan Sethurathnam Ramakrishnan Zaheer Arshad Santosh Roy Ayush Roy Mushtaq Khan Haider Ali Butt Anil Kumar Salman Hashim

GED vs FPD Who Will Win?

In the previous matches, we got to see that the Gems Education CC team played much better than the team Foot Prints Defenders, so we can say that there would be the team Gems Education CC who is currently having more chances of winning the match over the Foot Prints Defenders. However, the performance of the players of the team Foot Prints Defenders may vary the winner of the match.