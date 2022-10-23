How Did Ezra Kipruto Kogei Die? Goshen College Student & Athlete Died After Car Crash:- It is very devastating to hear about the passing of a sophomore at Goshen College. Yes, a bright student and talented sportsman of Goshen College passed away recently. Since this news surfaced and broke out on social media it is trending all over the internet and making a noise. Meanwhile, people of Goshen College Community are taking over the internet to express their sorrow over the passing of a student. As per the latest report shared by the Goshen College Community, a student-athlete passed away after involving in a fatal accident. Meanwhile, people, are curious to learn what were the circumstances surrounding his accident. If you are also eager to learn the details about the accident then stick with this page and keep reading this article, Drag down the page and learn the identity of the student who died in an accident.

How Did Ezra Kipruto Kogei Die?

As per the statement given by Goshen College Community, the sophomore who died in a car accident was known as Ezra Kipruto Kogei. He was majoring in nursing. Moreover, Ezra Kipruto Kogei belonged to Eldoret, Kenya. Furthermore, about Ezra Kipruto Kogei, he used to play for the men’s cross-country team of the college. Scroll down the page and fetch some imperative information about Ezra Kipruto Kogei’s accident. When did Ezra Kipruto Kogei’s car accident happen?

The Goshen College Community stated that Ezra Kipruto Kogei, a sophomore nurse was involved in a car accident on Monday, October 16, 2022. Ezra Kipruto Kogei suffered a fatal car crash in the early hours of Monday morning. In addition, Ezra Kipruto Kogei sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident. Meanwhile, the sophomore was also taken to Memorial Hospital located in South Bend. Despite efforts and intensive care, he could not be survived. And after a battle with his fatal injuries, he departed on Saturday, October 21, 2022.

It is certain that Ezra Kipruto Kogei died due to the injuries that he sustained in the crash that happened in the early hours of Monday morning on October 16, 2022. His cause of death can be concluded as the injuries sustained earlier this week. However, the Goshen College community did not explain the circumstances surrounding the crash. As per the reports, a memorial service will take place for the late student-athlete Ezra Kipruto Kogei. Stay tuned to this website for more details.