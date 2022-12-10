Grant Wahl Death Reason: American Journalist Grant Wahl Dies After Collapsing at Qatar World Cup

The famous journalist from the United States of America, Grant Wahl died during the Qatar World Cup. Grant Wahl was a young journalist. He had been completing his dream of being connected to the media industry and watching the game of football very closely. And the passing away of Grant Wahl during the time when he was just about to start his coverage of the match between team Argentina and team the Netherlands. As soon as the news of the demise was shared on the internet and social media platforms, everyone started to search for the cause of the demise of Grant Wahl. And they have also shared their tribute to Grant Wahl through their social media accounts and the internet.

There has not been much information available on social media platforms and the internet. However, it is known that while Grant Wahl had just entered the field to start to cover the match, he had fallen on the ground, and never woke up again. According to the sources, Grant Wahl was covering the match between Argentina and Netherlands on the 9th of December, 2022.

How Did Grant Wahl Die?

Grant Wahl was taken to the medical room of the stadium. Later, when Grant Wahl could not be treated well, and there was no improvement in his condition, then Grant Wahl was taken to Hamad General Hospital. After some time, Grant Wahl was admitted to the hospital, his heartbeats had stopped, and later the doctors confirmed that Grant Wahl was no more alive. Grant Wahl was married to Celine Gounder.

Celine Gounder, the wife of Grant Wahl, has shared her thankful note to everyone who has been there with her during a hard time for Grant Wahl’s family members and her. She has especially thanked the football family members of Grant Wahl and his friends. She mentioned in her statement that some days after the demise of her husband, Grant Wahl had celebrated his birthday with his friends and family members.

Grant Wahl’s sudden demise has shocked everyone, and it has totally broken the entire United States Soccer family. He was a very nice person. He had always been down to earth type of person. And Grant Wahl had even worked during the hard times of Covid-19. Now we can not have Grant Wahl back to us, but we can pray for his peace. We pray that wherever Grant Wahl would be, he would be at peace.