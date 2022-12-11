GRD vs BUR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Granada vs Burgos La Liga 2 Scorecard

Match Notification Of The Football Between Team Granada And Team Burgos (GRD & BUR): Some days ago, the notification of the football match between team Granada and team Burgos was released. As soon as the notification of the match between team Granada and team Burgos was released there came to a lot of fans and admirers started to be in search of more information about the match. In the following article, we have shared all the information about the match between the team Granada and team Burgos. Here we have shared a lot of information related to the match between team Granada and team Burgos. So if you are here to know more about the match between team Granada and team Burgos, then read the article below to know more about the match here:

Match: Granada vs Burgos (BUR) (GRD vs BUR)

League: La Liga 2

Date: Sunday, 11th December 2022

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Los Cármenes

Which Players Are Going To Be In The Match Between Team Granada And Team Burgos?

Here are the names of the players who are having more chances of playing in the match between team Granada and team Burgos:

List Of The 11 Players Of Playing Possible Of Team Granada

Jose Callejon Raul Fernandez Jorge Molina Carlos Neva Myrto Uzuni Ignasi Miquel Oscar Melendo Miguel Angel Rubio Victor Meseguer Ricard Sanchez Njegos Petrovic

List Of The 11 Players Of Playing Possible Of Team Burgos

Alex Bermejo Jose Antonio Caro Gaspar Campos Matos Curro Sanchez Michel Zabaco Miguel Angel Atienza Aitor Cordoba Miki Munoz Unai Elgezabel Borja Gonzalez

Which Team Between Team Granada And Team Burgos Have More Chances Of Winning The Match Of Football?

We analyzed the previous matches of team Granada and team Burgos, and then we got to know that the Granada team has more chances of winning the match because of its potential and many other abilities for winning the match. However, there can happen anything which team would be winning the match between team Granada and team Burgos, as everything is dependent upon the fate of the winning team.