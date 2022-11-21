Gurjar Rowdy Vardaat Bhati Killed In Car Accident, Haryanvi Singer Rakesh Bhati Gujjar

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous Haryanvi singer Rowdy Vardaat has passed away. He was a very well-known Haryanvi singer, actor, model, and social media celebrity. He took his last breath on Sunday night at the age of 29. Rowdy Vardaat or Rowdy Gurjar’s real name was Rakesh Bhati but he was very famous as a Rowdy Gurjar. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and thus news has gone viral on many social networking sites. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article. So let’s continue the article.

Gurjar Rowdy Vardaat Bhati Killed In Car Accident

As per the report, Rowdy Gurjar was a very famous personality in Haryana. Rowdy Gurjar arrived in the spotlight in 2017 when his short video had come on TikTok, where his Shayri and dialogues became viral and gained huge attention from the people. He gained fame in 2020 by began getting offers of work in Hartani music videos. Rowdy Gurjar started his profession as a lip sync artist in Tik Tok and he earned huge respect due to his work. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

According to the report, a very renowned content creator at TikTok, Instagram and YouTuber Rowdy Gurjar has passed away reportedly. He had taken his last breath on 20 November 2022, Sunday. Currently, many people are shocked by his unexpected death and they are searching for his name on the internet because they are very curious to know about his cause of death.

What Happened To Rakesh Bhatti?

As per the report, Rowdy Gurjar was involved in a car accident. After the accident, he was taken to the nearest hospital but where doctors pronounced him dead. You are on the right page for getting the right information about the news.

As far as we know, Rowdy Varadt was born on 1 November 1992 in Panipat, Haryana, India. He was 29 years old when he died. Rowdy completed his schooling at Haryana Vidhyalaya Government School. He quit college to pursue his career in acting. His Highest Qualification is Under review. He was a very famous person on social media and he has more than 450 followers on his Instagram and 50K subscribers on Youtube. Since his passing news came on the internet lots of people are shocked by his sudden death and they are expressing their condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Social Telecast for more updates.