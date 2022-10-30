Happy Chhath Puja Vidhi Shubh Muhurat Time Wishes Quotes Messages Whatsapp Status Dp 2022

Chhath Puja is a critical religious celebration celebrated by individuals in districts crosswise over India and in parts of Nepal. Devoted to the love of the Sun god and his significant other, the celebration is praised for four days in the month of Karthik in the Hindu lunar date-book.

The celebration begins four days after Diwali festivities and goes on for four more days. Individuals love and offer petitions and offerings to the Sun god looking for gifts for lifespan, prosperity, flourishing, and joy. This year, Chhath Puja will be seen on November 03.

Chhath Puja 2022 Messages and Wishes

Chhath Puja is an exceptionally prevalent celebration that is praised in the Indian condition of Bihar and Mithila State of Nepal on the 6th day of the month of Kartika as indicated by the Hindu timetable and in the month of October or November according to the Gregorian English Calendar Chhath Puja Bhojpuri Song Lyrics.

On this event, individuals express gratitude toward Surya for the presence of life on earth and to ask him to allow their desires.

Chhath Pooja Sms In Hindi :

1. Chhath Kaa Matalav Hotaa Hai Suraya Kee Poojaa,

Ham Isske Jareeye Vagwaan Surya Kaa,

Sookriyaa Maanate Hai…..

Happy Chhath Puja 2022.

2. Jooooo Hei Jagt Kaa Taaran Haar,

Sat Ghoddo Kee Hei Jinakee Sawaaree,

Naa Kavi Rooke Na Kavee Derr Karre,

Aeisse Hai Humaare Surya Devata,

Aa Jao Mil Karr Sab Karre Es Chhath Per Unkee Pooja,

3. Savko Humaari Tarf Sse Happy Chhath Puja.

Sunahare Raath Per Hokarke Savaar

Surya Devata Aaye Hai Aapke Ghar Dwaar,

Chhath Parva Kee Suvkaamanaayen

Meree Our Sse Karre Swikaar

Happy Chhath Puja.

Happy Chhath Puja Wishes ;

छठ पूजा का पावन पर्व

करो मिलकर सूर्य देव को प्रणाम,

आपको मिले सुख-शांति अपार !

Ek poore saal ke baad

Chhath Pooja ka din aaya hai

Surya dev ko naman kar

Humne isse dhoom dhaam se manaya hai

Happy Chhath Puja !!!

आप सभी को छठ पुजा के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ!

मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि आप व आपका परिवार सदैव सुख समृद्ध खुशहाल रहे !

Kumkum bhare kadmo se aaye suray dev apke dwar,

sukh sampati mile apko apar,

Chhath ki Subhkamnai kare sweekar !!!