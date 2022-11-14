Children’s Day is also known as Bal Diwas. Children’s Day is celebrated to honor childhood and is celebrated on 14th November in India, the date which marks the birth anniversary of independent India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. After his death in the year 1963, his birthday has been celebrated as children’s day. Bal Diwas was first celebrated in 1964 after the death of Pandit Nehru. The reason for celebrating his birthday as children’s day is because of his love and passion for children. That’s the reason he is also known as Chacha Nehru. Now below get complete details of Bal Diwas Happy Children’s Day 2022.

Jawaharlal Nehru ji Quotes

Happy Children’s Day Wishes SMS Whatsapp Status 2022

Time for some splashing fun

Cheers ‘n’ jolly time for everyone

coz it’s Children’s Day

May the love n laughter always stay on every child’s face.

Happy Children’s Day..!!

******************

Chacha ka hai janamdivas

Sabhi bacche aayenge

Chacha ji ke phool gulab se..

Hum bache sama sab mehkayenge!

Happy Children’s Day

******************

Children’s Day Speech

Such a treasure your precious child is, Who will thrive on every hug and kiss. Hold them close and sing them songs; they will only be a child for so long. Happy Children’s Day…

******************

Childrens Day wishes Have a blast… Enjoy super cool joyrides… Relish on yummy treats… Coz, its fun-filled Childrens Day Heres wishing you magical time ahead…

******************

Listen to the desires of your children. Encourage them and then give them the autonomy to make their own decision. Happy Children’s day

******************

There r some things, many cnt buy, 1 of such thing is our childhood, enjoy d spirit of children’s day… Happy Children’s Day!

******************

We are the future… The hope for a brighter tomorrow… We, the children of the world… Are symbols of promise… and potential Happy children Day

******************

There are some things, many cant buy, 1 of such thing is our childhood, enjoy the spirit of childrns day,,, Happy Children’s Day!

******************

They may not always smell pure and sweet,

A dirty diaper or a dampened sheet.

But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile,

The joys of parenthood are all worth while.

Happy Children Day..!!

******************

Children are like wet Cement.

Whatever falls on them makes an impression.

Happy Children’s Day.

Have a day of childhood Memories !

******************

If you plant honesty, you will reap trust.

If you plant goodness, you will reap friends.

If you plant humility, you will reap greatness…Happy Children’s Day

******************

Desh ke Pragaty ke hum hai Aadar

Hum karenge Cha Cha Nehru ke Sapne Sahakar

Happy Children’s Day

******************

Bal Diwas Children Day Greetings Images Photos FB DP Pics