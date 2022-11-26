Festivals

Happy Constitution Day & Citizenship Day Celebrations Wishes Quotes Images Wallpapers 2022

Constitution Day (or Citizenship Day) is an American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is normally observed on September 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia. When Constitution Day falls on a weekend or on another holiday, schools and other institutions observe the holiday on an adjacent weekday.

Happy Constitution Day & Citizenship Day Celebrations Wishes Quotes

Remembering those who made it possible
on September 17, 1787.

Happy Constitution Day …

America soars strong and proud …
Celebrating with you our great nation …

God Bless America …

On Constitution Day and Always …

Constitution Gave us
Faith, Freedom , Peace an Pride.
So Let’s Value the Day

Happy USA Constitution Day and Citizenship Day …

Happy Constitution Day 2020 of India Quotes Wishes

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

USA Constitution Day Wishes

Celebrating the birth of our constitution
Wishing you a very Happy Constitution Day

Constitution Day & Citizenship Day Celebrations Images Wallpapers Photos Pics 2020

Happy Citizenship Day Celebrations Wishes Quotes Images Wallpapers 2015 Happy Constitution Day & Citizenship Day Celebrations 2015 Happy Constitution Day & Citizenship Day Celebrations Images Wallpapers 2015 Happy Constitution Day & Citizenship Day Celebrations Wallpapers 2015

 

Happy Constitution Day & Citizenship Day 2022

