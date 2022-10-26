Happy Govardhan Puja Shubh Muhurat 2022 Wishes SMS Whatsapp Status FB DP Images Photos

Today is 26th October 2022 and this day is celebrated just next day of Diwali. Govardhan Puja also called Annakut (meaning a heap of grain), is celebrated as the day Krishna defeated Indra by lifting the Govardhan hill. The day is celebrated on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. On this day food made of cereals like wheat, rice, curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables is cooked and offered to Lord Krishna. Now below get complete details of Happy Govardhan Puja 2021.

Govardhan Puja Time Shubh Muhurat 2022

Govardhan Puja on Wednesday , October 26th 2022 Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat – 03:26 to 05:40 Duration – 02 14 Dyuta Krida on Wednesday , October 26th 2022 Pratipada Tithi Begins – 09:08 on October 26th 2022 Pratipada Tithi Ends – 06:13 on October 26th 2022

Happy Govardhan Wishes SMS Whatsapp Status

Murli Manohar, Brij ke Dhrohar.

Wo Nandlala Gopala,

Bansi Ki Dhun Par Sabke Dukh Harne Wala.

Sab Milkar Machaye Dhoom Ki Krishna Ane Wala Hai.

Happy Govardhan Pooja!!

**************************

Chandan ki Khushbu Resham ka Haar

Sawan ki sugandh Barish ki fuhar

Radha ki Ummid KANHAIYA ka pyar

Mubarak Ho apko Govardhan Puja Ka Tyohaar.

**************************

Krishna jinka naam,

Gokul jinka dham,

aise Shree Krishna Bhagwan ko,

hum sab ka pranam,

Jai shree krishna.

HAPPY Govardhan Puja!!

**************************

Prem se krishna ka naam japo

Dil ki har iccha poori hogi

Krishna aaradhana mein talleen ho jaao

Unki mahima, jeewan khushhaal kar degi.

Happy Govardhan Puja.

**************************

Chandan ki khusbu,

Resham ka haar,

Dhoop ki shugandh,

Diyo ki fhuhaar,

Dil ki ummidein

Apno ka pyar

Mangalmay ho aapke liye

Govardhan Puja ka tyohar.

**************************

Krishna ki sharan mein aakar

Bhakt naya jeewan paate hai

Isi liye Govardhan Puja ka din

Hum sacche man se manaate hai.

Happy Govardhan Pooja.

**************************

Worship lord Krishna today

It’s the special Govardhan Puja day

He will make all your dreams come true

And luck shall come finding you.

Happy Govardhan Puja 2022.

**************************

Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day

Filled with faith, prayers and goodwill too

May this day bring in your life

All the things that are dear to you.

**************************

Murli Manohar will fulfill wishes

Health, Wealth & Prosperity shall prevail

Belive in the almight and keep going

Krishna will help you sail

Happy Govardhan Puja !

**************************

May this special day of Govardhan Pooja

Bring you success, wealth and love

May lord Krishna bless you and your family

Right from heaven above.

Happy Govardhan Puja.

**************************

**************************

**************************

Logo ki raksha karne

Ek ungali par pahaad uthaya

Ussi kanhaiyya ki yaad dilaane

Govardhan Pooja ka paavan din aaya.

**************************

