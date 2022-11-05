RIP! Edot Baby Dead: Harlem Drill Rapper Shot To Head:- This is to inform you that one of the rising rappers from Harlem passed away unexpectedly. Here we are talking about Harlem rapper Edot Baby who passed away on November 4, 2022. This news first surfaced on the internet. Since this news broke out a number of unprecedented rumors regarding his cause of death are circling on social media. There are various stories are evolving regarding his cause of death. Thus people who knew him and his fans have been perplexed regarding his cause of death. If you are also eager to learn what caused Edot Baby to die then stick with this page and keep reading this article. Kindly scroll down the page and take a look below for more details.

Edot Baby Dead

After surfacing his death news, Twitter was flooded with tributes. As the rapper died at the premature age of 17, his fans have been stunned after coming across his death news. Likewise, Slim Dollars stated, “RIP Edot baby ! I love you little bro. Thank you for trusting me with your career and to be in your life. It was an honor. The headache u gave me was worth it.”

As mentioned, this news first broke out on social media. Meanwhile, people thought it is a hoax but later it was learned that the rumors regarding Baby’s death were not a hoax. Reportedly, his fellow rapper DD Osama who expressed his sorrow over his demise by posting a picture of him on social media confirmed Baby’s departure. How did Edot Baby die? Shift to the next section and read further information about him.

As per the reports, numerous stories are evolving on social media regarding Edot’s cause of death. Thus, we did a deep study on it. And after doing a study on it we learned that the drill rapper might have committed suicide. It is alleged that Harlem rapper Edot Baby passed away after committing suicide. But his family has not addressed his cause of death.

As per various reports, Edot took his own life by shooting himself. Allegedly rapper shot himself in the head. Reports also claimed that he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. While some reports are claiming that the drill rapper died of a drug overdose.

Confirmed information and reports will be shared soon. So stay tuned to this website and read more articles.