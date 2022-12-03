How Did Annu Die? Cause Of Death, Priyanka Chopra’s Manager Anjula Acharia’s Sister Dies:- Annu, who was the sister of the manager of Priyanka Chopra Jonas is being reported to be dead, recently. The news of the demise of Annu was announced by her younger sister Anjula Acharia. After the news of the demise of Annu was shared on social media platforms, everyone started to give their tribute to Annu as she is no more there with us. It has been announced by Anjula Acharia that Annu died after some time of battling with the disease cancer.

Who Was Annu and How Did She Die?

Annu was the sister of Anjula Acharia, who has been an entrepreneur, philanthropist, investor, and manager. Her sister is the manager of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Anjula Acharia is the younger sister of Annu, and Annu was her elder sister. Annu was around the age of 44. She had been living in the United States of America for a long period of time.

Recently, the news of the demise of Annu was announced by her younger sister Anjula Acharia through her social media platforms. Anjula Acharia announced that her sister Annu died after suffering from long-term disease cancer for a long period of time. Previously, it was never known to the public or anyone else that Annu was suffering from cancer because her sisters kept her disease private because of some reason.

Tribute To Annu

There are times in our life when we lose someone from our life, but when a person dies and we get to know that the person is never going to be back in our lives, we just feel a drainage of emotions filled in us. No matter what kind of relationship we had with that person who has died, it gives an ache in our hearts to know that someone is no more. We feel the same for Annu. For sure, we do not personally know Annu and we have never met her, but thinking about her family members we feel sad about them.

Annu had to suffer while she was on earth as she suffered from the disease cancer for a long period of time. Now as Annu is no more there in this world, so we hope that she would be at peace in the hands of god. We also pray for the family members and the friends of Annu for their peace and strength. Keep on following our website for the latest updates on the latest news.