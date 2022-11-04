How Did Laney Chantal Die? Cause Of Death, Popular Makeup Artist & Model Died At 33:- We are saddened to report that a young girl from Manitou Beach, Michigan passed away tragically. Here we are talking about Laney Chantal who was a native of Manitou Beach, Michigan. Since this news surfaced on the internet, people who knew her have been curious to learn how did Laney Chantal die. Meanwhile, we have come up with this article after gathering information from multiple sources. In the following sections you will get to learn what was Laney Chantal’s age when she died, what was her cause of death, and how did she die? So be sticky with this page and keep reading this article. Take a look at the below-given sections of this blog. Drag down.

How Did Laney Chantal Die?

As per the reports, Laney Chantal passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. Let’s first talk about her age, Laney was 33 years old at the time of her death. As Laney Chantal passed away at a premature age, people close to her family are questioning how Laney Chantal died. Reports claimed that the young Manitou Beach, Michigan girl, Laney Chantal passed away from an accidental drug overdose. The official cause of the death of Laney Chantal is a drug overdose. Scroll down the page and read about her family.

She was born to her parents Linda Parkhurst and Thomas Parkhurst as Alaina Chantal Parkhurst on 20th February 1989. Reportedly, Laney Chantal spent her entire life span in Manitou Beach, Michigan. What about her education? She attended Hudson High School where she graduated in 2007. Unfortunately, Laney became a drug addict which led her to pass away at the age of 33. Nevertheless, the co-owner of Immortal Masks named George Frangadakis said, she was a dear friend whose laugh he would miss along with the messages and check-ins. Scroll down the screen and learn more about her.

In her family, she also has two sisters, Laurel Parkhurst and Shanna Eric Navarre who resides in Tecumseh, Michigan while her other sister Laurel resides in Manitou Beach. Laney used to go to Saint Joseph’s Academy where she took part in Lenawee County 4-H, Basketball, and Soccer competitions.

After her demise, Iron Raiden tweeted, “ must say goodbye to Laney Chantal. She was an SFX makeup artist and contestant on SyFy’s ‘Face Off’ years ago. Had the great pleasure of meeting her and she was nothing but a sweetheart. She faced some struggles over the years, but always tried to remain true to herself.“