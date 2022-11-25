HUE vs SPG La Liga 2 Match, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks, Huesca vs Sporting Gijon:- We have got to know that the football match between the team Huesca And team Sporting Gijon is going to be played on the 26th of November, 2022 under the La Liga 2 league. All the fans and admirers have started to be in search of the details which are related to the team Huesca And team Sporting Gijon. There are fans who wish to know about the information and they have been continuously searching for the news. So here we have brought all the details of the match and both the teams. You can read the following article below to know more about the match.

Match: Huesca vs Sporting Gijon (HUE vs SPG)

League: La Liga 2

Date: Saturday, 26th November 2022

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio El Alcoraz

HUE vs SPG Lineups Player

In sports, fans are always seen to be so excited to know the names of the players who are going to play the match in their favorite team.

Possible Playing 11 Of Team Huesca

Aboubakary Kante Andres Fernandez Dani Esriche Jorge Pulido Manu Rico Andrei Ratiu Oscar Sielva David Timor Patrick Soko Jeremy Blasco Ignasi Vilarrasa

Possible Playing 11 Of Team Sporting Gijon

Uros Djurdjevic Diego Marino Cristo Gonzalez Guille Rosas Dani Queipo Jose Angel Valdes Juan Ferney-Otero Pablo Insua Giovanni Zarfino Carlos Izquierdoz Pedro Diaz

HUE vs SPG Match Prediction

In the past few months, we have got to watch the match between the team Huesca And team Sporting Gijon. And even we have analyzed the performances of the match between both the teams and now we have come to the point that the team Sporting Gijon gave a better performance as compared to any other team. However, we would still like to suggest that you can check the past performances of the players of the team and then decide.