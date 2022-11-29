IGM vs SGD Live Score Interglobe Marine vs Sona Gold & Diamonds Match 24 CBFS T10 League

Match Notification Of The Team Interglobe Marine And The Team Sona Gold & Diamonds: Recently, the notification of the match between the team Interglobe Marine and the team Sona Gold & Diamonds got to be released on the internet and social media platforms. After the notification of the match between the team Interglobe Marine and the team Sona Gold & Diamonds had got to be released, all the fans and admirers started to be in search for more information about the team Interglobe Marine and the team Sona Gold & Diamonds. so below in the following article, we have shared all the information that you would need to know about the match which is going to be played between the team Interglobe Marine and the team Sona Gold & Diamonds. Read the article below to know more about the team Interglobe Marine and the team Sona Gold & Diamonds:

Match: Interglobe Marine vs Sona Gold & Diamonds (IGM vs SGD)

League: CBFS T10 League

Date: Tuesday, 29th November 2022

Time: 08:30 PM (IST) – 03:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Who Is Going To Be In The List Of The Playing 11 Of Team Interglobe Marine And Team Sona Gold & Diamonds?

Playing 11 Players Of Team Interglobe Marine

Harry Bharwal Sandy Sandeep(WK) Danish Qureshi Hameed Khan-I Attaullah Vishnu Sukumaran Asif Mumtaz(C) Touqeer Riyasat Ahmed Shafiq Laqman Hazrat Shahnawaz Khan

Playing 11 Players Of Team Sona Gold & Diamonds

Muneeb Baig Umar Zaman-I Syed Mohd-Hussain Aqeel Siddiqui Salman Akbar Arfinn Jabbar(WK) Muhammad Raza-I Sami Khan-I Tariq Madni Aditya Singh-I(WK) Mansoor Mirza(C)

What Is The Match Prediction Between Team Interglobe Marine And Team Sona Gold & Diamonds?

We have gone through the recently played match between the team Interglobe Marine and the team Sona Gold & Diamonds. So we have got to know that the performance of the team Interglobe Marine and its players have been much better than the team Sona Gold & Diamonds. Here we would like to suggest that if you have been thinking of investing your amount of investment then you may go further with the team Interglobe Marine.