RL Kashyap, Indian Mathematician & Professor Died Aged 84:- Today, India has lost one of its greatest mathematicians and Electrical Engineering professors, Rangasami Lakshminarayan Kashyap who was also popular by his name, RL Kashyap. According to the sources, the news of his death came in the limelight after Indian PM Narendra Modi took his Twitter account to pay tribute to him. He gave condolence to him. It was unfortunately heartbreaking news for the entire community. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his family and close ones are paying tribute to him on social media. We are going to provide more details regarding to his death.

PM Pay Tributes To RL Kashyap

PM Narendra Modi tweeted,” Shri RL Kashyap was a multifaceted personality and great scholar. He was blessed with rich mathematical and scientific knowledge. He was very proud of India’s cultural roots and distinguished himself in Vedic studies. Pained by his demise. Condolence to his family. Om Shanti”. Many people are sharing their heartfelt condolence on social media by posting RL Kashyap’s picture. It was absolutely a heartbreaking incident for the entire India who has lost a great mathematician. He was also an Electrical Engineering professor at Purdue University.

RL Kashyap, Indian Mathematician & Professor Died

As per the reports, he died on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was born on March 28, 1938, and has Indian nationality. He attended Harvard University, the Indian Institute of the Science University of Mysore. Along with this, RL Kashyap was honored with Padma Shri in 2021 by the President of India. In 1982, he represented the Kashyap Information Criterion (KIC) to select the best model from a set of mathematical candidate models with different numbers of unknown parameters. These parameters are adjusted to adapt the models to data.

With this, Kashyap achieved lots of International awards for his contributions to the field of science and technology. He also wrote more than 250 research papers and became a research guide for 50 students. Basically, he has the biggest contribution to the field of Vedic studies. From his time, he gave some of his time to Sakshi Trust. He was honored by the Central Government with the Vedanga Vidwan Award in 2003 while the Karnataka Government honored his work with the Karnataka Rajjyostsava Award in 2012.

During his entire career, he won several hearts and awards and made himself as one of the greatest mathematicians in India. Vijay Darda wrote,” Saddened by the loss of one of the most prominent scholars of India, Padma Shri Dr #RLKashyap ji. An eminent mathematician who was also deeply rooted in Indian culture and scientific studies, his contribution to #vedicstudies”.