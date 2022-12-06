Is Jamal Dead or Alive? TikTok Star Death Rumors and Memes Explained!:- There are a lot of social media platforms where we get information of some kind of news. Sometimes the news can be for our betterment, but sometimes it is worse than anything else. And that’s why it is always suggested to you that before you share any kind of information/news than you should make sure that the News is not a Rumor. Now currently, the news of the demise of the famous TikTok star Jamal is going viral on social media platforms and the internet. There are a lot of people who are saying that Jamal is no more, but still they need to know the entire truth. However, the truth has been out whether Jamal is really died or he is still alive. So read the following article here to know the truth.

Why Is Jamal Going Viral On Social Media Platforms?

Recently, the name of Jamal is trending on social media platforms with #JamalDidIt. And now the hashtag is really going viral in the whole world. Along with the hashtag of Jamal, there is news that Jamal has died. As per the social media users, Jamal was killed while he was visiting somewhere.

It is even said that those people who put the photos and the video of Jamal are the “white people” who intently put the photos of Jamal being shown to be involved in some criminal activities. After the photos and the videos of Jamal started to go viral, the matter became a matter of racism and the message to the netizens goes in the support of the white people.

Is Jamal Dead Or Alive?

As we have shared above in the following article, the famous TikTok Star Abraham Clinkscales, aka, Jamal is going viral on social media platforms and the internet. And Jamal is being in the trend on news that he has died. However after we analyzed the news then we got to know that Jamal is still alive, and nothing has happened to him.

After the rumors of the demise of Jamal went viral, some media sources reached to Jamal to find it out whether he is alive or not. So they found it out that Jamal is still alive and he is all well. Talking about the rumors of Jamal’s demise, Jamal himself said that the photos which are going viral on the internet and social media platforms are the edits of the original photos.