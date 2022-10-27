Is Kaylen Gautreau Find? 15-Year-Old Girl Missing In Baton Rouge, BRPD Seeks Helps:- It has been many days since Kaylen Gautreau is missing but as of yet, no lead has been got by the search team. Meanwhile, the family members of the missing girl are worried about her. However, Baton Rouge Police Department’s officers are aggressively searching for the aforementioned missing girl. This is to make you inform that Kaylen Gautreau who was last seen on Monday, October 10, 2022, is still missing. Thus the family of the missing girl is pleading with the people to help them in bringing Kaylen Gautreau back to her home. In this article, we will give you all the available information about the missing girl. Who is Kaylen Gautreau and how she appears? Everything is available to know below on this page. So be sticky with this page and keep reading this article. Kindly take a look at the below-placed sections. Scroll down the page.

Is Kaylen Gautreau Find?

According to the missing complaint, Kaylen Gautreau is a 15 years old girl who was last seen on October 10, 2022. In addition, the Baton Rouge Police Department also reported that 15 years old Kaylen Gautreau was last pepped in the Alello Drive neighborhood of Baton Rouge. Scroll down the page and read further details about her.

Talking about 15 years old Kaylen Gautreau’s appearance, she stands at5 feet 4 inches in height and is around 115 pounds. In addition, Kaylen Gautreau has blonde hair and green eyes. It has been more than a week since she was last seen in Aiello Drive. Reportedly, Kaylen Gautreau’s family members lodged a complaint file for her to the officers from Baton Rouge Police Department. Nevertheless, officers of the Baton Rouge Police Department started an intensive search operation for 15-year-old Kaylen Gautreau. But Kaylen Gautreau’s current status is still missing. Her family members are also worried about her whereabouts and concerned for her welfare.

Though, a family member of Kaylen Gautreau recently posted a post on Facebook to ask for help from the people. The Facebook post reads, “f anyone sees her please contact me through Facebook Messenger, my cell phone 225-288-2057 or call the police we’re extremely worried about her and miss her we just want her home safe no questions asked!! She was in the Baton Rouge area when she was last seen but she could be in the Denham Springs area or other surrounding parishes.”