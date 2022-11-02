Jambey Tashi Death Reason: Arunachal Pradesh BJP MLA Jambey Tashi Passed Away, Obituary

We are here to announce that the three-time MLA of Arunachal Pradesh named Jambey Tashi has passed away. It is with profound grief that renowned politician Jambey Tashi is no more. This news broke out just a while ago today in the wee hours of Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Since Jambey Tashi’s death news surfaced on the internet it is trending all over social media, especially in India region. People of Arunachal Pradesh have started paying tribute to the late politician on social media. But how did Jambey Tashi die? What happened to him? There are several questions that you should learn in the below-placed sections. Kindly drag down the page and take a look below for more details about him.

First of all, let us introduce Jambey Tashi to you. He was the MLA from the Lumla constituency in Arunachal Pradesh for BJP. As mentioned, Jambey Tashi was a three-time MLA from the same constituency. Prior to joining Bhartiya Janta Party, Jambey Tashi was a member of the Indian National Congress and People’s Party of Arunachal. Nevertheless, Jambey Tashi was also famous for being the cousin of the Arunachal Pradesh CM. Scroll down the page and learn what was his age.

Jambey Tashi Death Reason:

As BJP MLA Jambey Tashi died at a premature age his death news is sending shocking waves to the people who supported him in his political journey. According to the reports, Jambey Tashi died at the age of 48. As he died too soon people have been curious to learn his cause of death. What is the cause of the death of Jambey Tashi? As per the source, the Lumla MLA was admitted at the Down Town Hospital in Guwahati, Assam for the past few days. He also breathed his last breath there.

He died after a short battle with an illness. But it is not known what was the particular cause of the death of Jambey Tashi. After his demise, tributes and condolences were shared online by the renowned politicians of Arunachal Pradesh. The CM of Arunachal Pradesh tweeted, “Demise of brother Shri Jambey Tashi ji, Hon MLA of Lumla Assembly Constituency is a huge personal loss to me and I am so deeply pained at this tragedy, I join the family in my prayers for the departed. Dear Brother, may you attain the supreme bliss of Nirvana”