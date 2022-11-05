What Was Jerry Dishong Cause Of Death? Nebraska Panhandle Broadcaster Dies At 80:- This piece is a tribute to the legendary Scottsbluff news anchor named Jerry Dishong who passed away on November 2, 2022. Yes, famous news anchor Jerry Dishong has passed away. As he was a noted broadcaster in Nebraska Panhandle, his fans have been curious to learn what happened to him or what was his cause of death. If you are scrounging weblogs to get the answer to this question then this is the place where you can get a reliable answer to it. According to the reports, legendary Scottsbluff news anchor Jerry Dishong breathed his last breath on November 2, 2022. Who confirmed this news? His company revealed his passing through a statement. Kindly scroll down the page and take a look below for more details.

The Gray Media Group announced the departure of legendary news anchor Jerry Dishong on Nov 2. The company said, “we are sad to announce the passing of Mr. Dishong”. Nevertheless Jerry’s wife Margie Dishong also paid him a tribute by saying “We appreciate the outpouring of support from all of Jerry’s extended family, friends and viewers. The stories of Jerry’s impact on others brings us comfort in a time of sorrow.” Scroll down the page and read more details.

Many people paid him tributes and many people addressed the departure of the legendary news anchor but nobody talked about the cause of the death of Jerry Dishong. In addition, his wife Margie Dishong also omitted his cause of death in her statement. But we found that news anchor Jerry Dishong passed away naturally. He had turned 80 years old by the time of his departure. But we are still awaiting the report that can reveal the specific illness that caused him to die at the age of 80. Shift to the next section and read more details about him.

He was born in Gordon, Nebraska. Jerry attended Chadron State College. After this, he started his broadcasting career in Hay Springs with KDUH. Further, he migrated to Scottsbluff in 1980. He surged to prominence because of his distinctive news anchoring. He was inducted into the Nebraska Broadcaster’s Associations Hall Of Fame in 2016. He served the Scottsbluff community for 51 years. And he worked there till he announced his retirement in 2018. Stay tuned to this website for more updates and reports.