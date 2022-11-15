How Did Jimmy O’Rourke Die? Cause Of Death? Scottish Former Footballer Died At 76:- It is hardly saddening to announce that one of the most popular and talented Scottish football players, Jimmy O’Rourke is no more among us. Yes, the popular footballer sadly passed away at the age of 76. The news of his death was confirmed by several Twitter post that claims that the former football player of the Hibernian and Motherwell team has died at the age of 76. According to the sources, the news was confirmed on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and since the news of his death was shared, his fans are paying tribute to him and condolence. Keep reading to get more details here.

What Was Jimmy O’Rourke Cause Of Death?

According to the latest reports, the cause of his death has not been shared yet but as per the rumors, the former footballer died due to his age-related issues as he was 76 years old. We can’t share the exact cause of his death until it was not being shared by his family. Since the news of his death was shared, many people took their social media handles to pay tribute to him.

He always love to play as a striker and played for several teams during his career in football. Through his games, he made his fan following around the world and gain love and respect from his fans. We are going to share some details related to his personal life.

Who Was Jimmy O’Rourke?

Jimmy was born on September 18, 1946, in Edinburg, Scotland. He was a Scottish former association football player who played for Hibernian, St Johnstone and Motherwell as a striker. He signed for Hibs straight from school football in 1962 and made his first team debut in an Inter-Cities Fairs Cup as a 16-year-old. He played his first match against Utrecht. Later, he become the youngest player who played for Hibs.

He played for Hibernian from 1962-74 and later, he moved to St Johnstone from 1974-76. Once again, he moved to another team to Motherwell from 1976-78. In his entire career, he made 337 appearances and 118 Goals. Unfortunately, the talented player has gone from this world and left his devastated family behind.

A Twitter user wrote,” Very sad news about the passing of Jimmy O’Rourke this morning. Him and Pat are the 2 main reasons I have followed this great club for the last 50 years. Condolence to his family and friends at this sad time”. Another account wrote,” RIP Jimmy O’Rourke, a true Hibs great who will be missed by all Hibbies who knew him or saw him play this recent picture of Jimmy brought a smile to many faces”.