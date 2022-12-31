RIP! John Jackson Is Dead: Former Crystal Palace Goalkeeper Dies Aged 80:- Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you John Jackson has passed away recently at the age of 80. He was a former crystal palace Goalkeeper. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. As soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted people started hitting the headlines on the internet. The whole sports community is mourning his death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was John Jackson?

John Jackson was an English football player who played as a goalie for Crystal Palace, Millwall, Ipswich Town, Leyton Orient, and Hereford United during his 656 Football League competitions. He also participated in many matches for the North American Soccer League teams St. Louis Star and California Surf. He worked as Bill Glazier’s initial understudy, but after Glazier left in 1964, he and Tony Millington successfully created 222 straight impressions and was always present during the 1968 to 1969 campaign. Later he spent 2 years with Millwall, one with Ipswich, and the final year of his 19 years goalkeeping career with Hereford United. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

John Jackson Is Dead

As per the report, legendary Crystal Palace goalkeeper John Jackson passed away recently when he was 80 years old. He had taken his last breath on 29 December 2022. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death because it has been not disclosed yet. It is very painful news for his friends and family.

As far as we know, Jackson was born in Hammersmith and signed with Crystal Palace as a junior in March 1962 after completing graduation from St. Clement Danes School. As a junior, he also played for Brentford. His nickname was Stonewall and he also earned success with the England youth team. He will be always missed by the people. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by his sudden death. Many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and expressing how much they loved him.