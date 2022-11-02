John McVay Cause of Death? San Francisco 49ers Executive John McVay Passed Away at Age 91, Obituary

This is to inform you that the executive who assisted in launching the 49ers’ dynasty and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay’s grandfather has passed away. John McVay was the grandfather of Sean McVay. According to the reports, John McVay died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Since this news broke out the people who knew John McVay and players who were trained by him are in mourning. But how did John McVay die and what was the cause of death of John McVay? There are several questions that you should learn by taking a peek at the further given sections of this article. Kindly scroll down the page and take a look below.

First of all, let’s discuss who announced John McVay’s death news. Reportedly, the former executive of the San Francisco 49ers John McVay was declared dead by The 49ers on Tuesday through a statement. As per the information, John McVay spent as many as 22 seasons with the 49ers and he also helped coach Bill Walsh in crafting the league’s greatest dynasties that lift five Super Bowl titles in 14 seasons.

John McVay Cause of Death?

The 49ers said in a statement, “This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family”

In 2013, John was induced into the Hall of Fame of the 49ers. In addition, in 2016. the team also named its draft room before him in his honor. After his death, the owner of Giants named John Mara said, “John was an outstanding executive and a class act. He was a Hall of Famer professionally and especially as a person.”

According to the reports, John McVay died at the age of 91. Talking about his cause of death, his death news was announced by the 49ers as mentioned. But the 49ers omitted his cause of death in its statement. Thus it is not known what was his exact medical cause of death. But it can be concluded that he died naturally as he had turned too old.