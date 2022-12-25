Jose Antonio Caraballo: Suspect in Murder of Kathryn Muhlbach Arrested Charges!

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you that a 43-year-old man has been arrested by the Police in Southern Oregon on Friday, 23 December 2022. The suspect has been identified as Jose Antonio. He was arrested for killing his girlfriend. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites and as soon as this news spread on social media uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Currently, people are very curious to know about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Reportedly, the suspect of killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in Powell Butte Nature Park in early December was reportedly arrested in Southern Oregon. A 43 years old man has been taken into custody in Southern Oregon. Central Point Police Department officials charged Caraballo on his warrant for Killing in the Second Degree on 23 December 2022, at roughly 2:00 p.m., as per the details supplied to Portland Police Homicide Unit investigators. He was lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center. After that, he transferred to Multnomah County. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

According to the report, the victim was identified as Kathryn Muhlbach who was 27 years old. On the afternoon of 9 December 2022, her body has been found. Afterwards, Portland police called her lover Jose Antonio Caraballo who is 43 years old. As the prime suspect in Muhlbach’s killing. After that, a nationwide arrest warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Caraballo. Detectives found that the man was known to have contacts in Oregon, California and Mexico at the time of the search. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned that a 43-year-old man was named by Oregon law enforcement as the suspect in the death of his girlfriend who was 27 years old only. The woman's body has been discovered found in a nature park last week. As per the police a countrywide warrant was issued for Jose Antonio Caraballo. He was wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kathryn. Muhlbach's death cause was homicide and that "homicidal violence.