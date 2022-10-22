What Was Josephine Melville Cause Of Death? Former EastEnders Actress Dies Backstage:- We are deeply saddened to share that Josephine Melvillewho was an actress and director recently passed away on 20th October 2022. Social media is filled with her death news as at the time of her death she had played the role. Later her health conditions got severe and she died, after which all the shows were canceled and her family was informed about this incident. Below, we have shared the detailed information in the next section and here you will know what happened to her other details are also mentioned in the next section.

Who Was Josephine Melville?

She was an actor who had played many roles and she was a known personality who loves to act in various themes first, she played the role of Aunt Maggie and she had worked with many of the production houses and gained popularity. People praised her role and many of the people were her fans but now recently she passed away while playing a role and which shocked the entire community later she felt some breathing problems and got fainted after which some medications were given by the team. The more of her death of cause is mentioned in the next section.

What Was Josephine Melville Cause Of Death?

As per the information, she passed away on 20th October 2022. She was seen in her 40s and for a living, and the night she passed away she was playing her role at Nottingham Playhouse when she goes to backstage she was feeling sick and suddenly she gets fainted after which medication was given by the team but she didn’t respond and later she was taken to the nearby hospital where they declared her dead. Her family was called to the location and they shattered after seeing her dead. Below, in the next section, you will see the tributes and obituary details of her.

Tributes And Obituary Details Of Josephine Melville

As per reports, she was married and blessed with two kids but she left them alone and people are paying her tributes on social media one of the playmates and co-actor said she was so great and she put her all powers to make her role and great and she never seems a role like big or small and always gives her best. She will be missed by the whole production house and May Her Soul Rest In Peace.