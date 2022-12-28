Kamal Adebayo Cause of Death? Comedian Isbae U’s Fathear Kamal Adebayo Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that Kamal Adebayo has passed away recently. He was a famous Yoruba actor and father to skit-maker Isbae U. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. Recently his death news came on social media. His sudden death news really broke our hearts. All are grieving his death, and several people are paying condolences on social media. Many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have several things to tell you all the important details in this article, Let’s continue the article.

Kamal Adebayo was a very famous actor but he was better known as Sir Kay. The actor was known for his amusing lingo in all of the movies in which he has emerged. He was born on 21 August 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria’s southwestern region. The veteran talented actor was very famous for playing the Bad boy role in home videos between the late 1990s and 2012. He was a very kind-hearted and amazing person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Kamal Adebayo Cause of Death?

According to the report, Kamal Adebayo passed away recently. He had taken his last breath on 27 December 2022, Tuesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shoked by his sudden death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. If we will get any information about his death then we will update you soon. Since his passing news came on the internet uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines on the internet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Kamal Adebayo’s passing news has been confirmed by Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee. MC Oluomo announced the death on his Instagram page on Tuesday “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Alhaji Kamal Adebayo (Sir Kay).”

He was a very respected person since his passing has come on the internet. Many people are expressing their profound condolence messages to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.