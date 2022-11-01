Kannada Rajyotsava 2022 Facts, Pictures, Messages, Quotes, Wishes and Whatsapp Status DP

Kannada Rajyotsava which is also known as Karnataka Formation Day is celebrated on 1st November of every year. On 1st November 1956, all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state Of Karnataka. This day is celebrated by all the Kannadigas in India as well as Kannadigas overseas.

The Rajyotsava Day is listed as a government holiday in Karnataka and the celebration can be seen by Kannadigas across the world. On this day, The Government of Karnataka announces and presents the Rajyotsava Awards to honor the persons who have accomplished prominence in their chosen fields.

The Chief Minister and Governor of the state hoist the official Karnataka flag on this Rajyotsava Day festival. Other activities are also observed in this day such as community festivals, orchestra, Kannada book releases and various concerts.

Faith in the words… Pride in our souls… Let us salute the state on Rajyotsava 2019.

Sweet like honey, thousands of year’s history; proudly say you are a Kannadiga.

Yellarigu Kannada Rajyotsavada Hardika Subhashayagalu.

Kannada is the 3rd oldest language of India (After Sanskrit & Tamil). Kannada is as old as 2000yrs. Kannada got 7 Gnanapeetha awards (Hindi-6, Telugu-2, and Tamil-3). So, let us have pride in using Kannada. Be proud of being a Kannadiga. Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2019.

Jai “Karnataka Mathe” Kannadambe. “Sirigannadam Gelge”, “Sirigannadam Balge” “Jai Bharath Matha”

Celebrate this great day with great pride, Happy Kannada Rajyotsava!

Some interesting facts on Karnataka Rajyotsava:

Karnataka was originally known as Mysore. Its name was changed in 1973 which was derived from Karnata and Karu-Nadu.

Karnataka’s official language is Kannada but many other languages like Tulu, Konkani, Havyaka, Kodava and Beary are also spoken in this region.

Superstars like Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone debuted in film industry through Kannad movies.