Karnendu Bhattacharjee, Two Times Rajya Sabha MP Passed Away At 84:- Karnendu Bhattacharjee has passed away recently. Karnendu Bhattacharjee was a Politician from Indian National Congress Party. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social media platforms. Many people are very shocked by his sudden death and the whole social media mourning his death.

Who Was Karnendu Bhattacharjee?

Karnendu Bhattacharjee was a Senior Congress leader and former member of the Parliament of India. He represented Assam in the Rajya Subha and the upper house of the Indian Parliament from 1996 to 2008. He was an amazing person who earned huge respect due to his best work. He worked as the Cachar District President of the Congress for long 27 years and also the MLA of Silchar from 1985 to 1991. After that, he had become the MP of the Rajya Subha representing Assam. He was elected to this seat for two terms straight. Scroll down the page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Karnendu Bhattacharjee, Two Times Rajya Sabha MP Passed Away

According to the report, Senior Congress leader Karnendu Bhattacharjee passed away recently at the age of 84. He had taken his last breath on 23 December 2022, Friday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed by his family and friends. But he was admitted to a hospital in Noida for many days due to many diseases related to his old age.

As far as we know, Karnendu Bhattacharjee was born on 2 May 1938. He was a very kind-hearted person and a strong supporter of different social and welfare movements in Silchar, like the Red Cross Society, Silchar Byam Vidyalaya and others. He was a member of many committees as an MP of the Rajya Sabha and other. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very shocked by his sudden death. They have been expressing their condolence messages to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media.