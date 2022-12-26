Kathy Whitworth Death Reason? Record-Holder for U.S. Golf Wins Passed Away at 83

It is very hard to announce that Kathy Whitworth passed away recently at the age of 83. She was very well-known as an American professional golfer. She is no more among her close ones and last breathed on 24 December 2022. Recnetly her passing news came on the internet and it went viral on many social networking sites. Recently those close to her are saddened to learn about her death and they have been expressing their heartfelt condolences to her family. Now many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Kathy Whitworth was an American professional gofer. During her playing career, she succeeded in 88 LPGH Tour tournaments, more than anyone else on the LPGA Tour or the PGA tour. Later she had become the first lady who reached a career earning 1 million on the LPGA Tour in 1981. She was a player seven times between 1966 to 1973, winning the Vare Trophy for best scoring average by an LPGA Tour. Her final professional title was in 1985, 23 years after she triumphed for the first time. She was a very famous woman who achieved huge success in her life. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Kathy Whitworth Death Reason?

As per the report, the professional golfer Kathy Whitworth passed away recently at the age of 83. She took her last breath on Saturday 24 December 2022. Her passing news has been confirmed by America’s Ladies Professional Golf Association. She passed away suddenly at night while she had been celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends, her partner said. But currently, there is no information about her cause of death and if we will get any information then we will update you soon. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Kathy Whitworth was born on 27 September 1939 in Monahans, Texas. She was the youngest daughter of Morris Whitworth who was a hardware store owner and later, mayor in Jal, New Mexico. She completes her college at Odessa College. She was a very kindhearted and amazing person who earned massive respect due to her best work. Since her passing news went out on social media many people are expressing their profound condolences to her family and paying a tribute to her on social media platforms.