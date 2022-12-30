Live: PM Modi Mother Hiraba Death: Hiraba Modi’s Last Rites at Gandhinagar Crematorium Video

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi has passed away repeatedly at the age of 100. She is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath today morning. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. As soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Currently, the whole social media have been mourning the death of Heeraben Modi. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Since the news has come on the internet, it went viral on many social networking sites and now many people are very curious to know about PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Modi’s death. PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away recently when she was 100 years old. She took her last breath on Friday morning, 30 December 2022 during treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital, where she was admitted on Wednesday. She lost her life at roughly 3:30 am. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

PM Modi Mother Hiraba Death

Heeraben Modi’s passing news has been confirmed by her son Narendra Modi. Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early morning, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that the trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, is the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values. He also said,” When I met her mother on her 100th birthday, she stated one thing which I always remember: work with intelligence, live life with purity”. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gujarat early this morning for performing the last rites of her mother. Heeraben Modi was born in Visnager in Gujarat's Mehsana district in 1923. Heeraben Modi lived with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar.