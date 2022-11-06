Lois Curtis Dead: Landmark Disability Civil Rights Advocate Dies Aged 55:- This is from the deepest of the heart that Artist and Disability Advocate, Lois Curtis passed away recently. We are saddened to report this news, Lois died on November 3, 2022. Since Lois Curtis’s death news broke out on the internet, her admirers are paying her tributes on social media. Social media has been flooded with tributing posts. According to the source, Lois Curtis died at her home outside of Atlanta. As she was a renowned personality, people are eager to learn what happened to her or what caused her to die. However, we have answered this question later in this article. You are advised to stick with this page and keep reading this article for more details. Kindly drag down the page.

Lois Curtis Dead

First of all, what was her age when she perished? According to the reports, Lois Curtis died at the age of 55. As she passed away unexpectedly on Nov 3 at her home it is being speculated that she passed away naturally. But what was the specific illness for her death? Sources revealed that the Artist and Disability advocate was struggling with pancreatic cancer. Lois Curtis’s cause of death was cancer in her pancreas. Shift to the further section and learn more about her.

Who Was Lois Curtis?

Alison Barkoff who is the chief federal official in charge of aging and disability policy said about Lois Curtis, ” she created a sea change in what our service system looks like. We went from a system in 1999 that the only places that most people with disabilities and older adults could get services were in institutions like nursing homes and psychiatric hospitals, to systems that are primarily focused on supporting people with services in their own homes.” Shift to the next section and read more details about her.

Reportedly, she was born into a family where she could not be appropriately cared for what she needed. Thus her mother had anxieties about her safety. Lois Curtis was mentally ill with an intellectual disability. She will be missed by everyone whom she met. Her smile and outgoing personality left an impression on people’s life. She was quite natural at meeting people. Reportedly, Lois Curtis was surrounded by her beloved family members, friends, and relatives when she passed away. Our deepest condolences and extended thoughts are with them. Stay tuned to this website for more details.