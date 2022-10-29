RIP! Lynsey Bennett Cervical Check Campaigner Lynsey Bennett Dead At 34:- We are saddened to report that Lynsey Bennett who was widely known as a Cervical Check advocate has passed away. As Lynsey Bennett passed away at a young age her passing it is blowing shocking waves to the people who knew her. Reportedly, Lynsey Bennett left behind her children and husband. Since Lynsey Bennett’s death news surfaced it is hitting news headlines on every news outlet. People have been curious to learn what was the official medical cause of the death of Lynsey Bennett and what was her age at the time of her death. If you are also seeking information regarding Lynsey Bennett’s cause of death then stick with this page and keep reading this article for more details. Scroll down the screen and learn more about it.

Who Was Lynsey Bennett?

As per the source, the exact number of her age was 34. Yes, she died at the age of 34. As she passed away at a premature age it is more heart-wrenching. Reportedly, she was the mother of two children, Hailee and Zoe, who are 8 and 13 years old respectively. Moreover, she also left behind her beloved husband Coote. Lynsey Bennett was a native of Longford. Scroll down the screen and learn how did she die.

Lynsey Bennett Cause Of Death

Reports claimed that Lynsey was suffering from a health problem for the past 3-4 years. On December 29, 2020, Lynsey also reported that she was suffering from a severe disease that could cost her life. As per the source, she was a survivor of cancer. She battled cancer for a long period. Moreover, she posted a video on her Facebook page known as Curing Lynsey on Monday. In the video, she said, “all the children who have been and will be devastated by the early death of their mothers owing to the CervicalCheck debacle”

Reportedly, Lynsey was just 28 years old when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer for the first time. Once Lynsey said, “I am the sole parent of two lovely kids, Zoe and Hayley. My cancer has come back for the third time and it is now Stage Four Terminal, with a very terrible prognosis and a short life expectancy.”

Una Healy who is a singer and close friend of Ms. Bennet said, “I am so grateful for all the special memories we made together. Always in my heart, forever in my soul. Life is so precious and you lived and loved it to the fullest,”