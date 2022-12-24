Mampintsha Death Cause Reason? Big Nuz Member Mampintsha Passed Away

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that Mampintsha has passed away recently. He was a member of the very famous group Big Nuz. He died when he was 40 years old. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday morning. His close ones are very saddened by his unexpected death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Currently, many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Mampintsha and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you.

Mampintsha was a musician and producer who was a part of the Big Nuz band which was made up of Mzi ‘ Danger” Tshomela the late Sbusiso ” R Mashesha” Khoma. He established a very famous kwaito group in 2002. He was also well known for his hit songs including Joburg and Ngeke. Together with the group, they released seven albums together. Recently the group created a response and had plans to name their new album after the late group member, R Mashesha. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Mampintsha Death Cause Reason?

As per the report, Big Nuz member Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo has passed away recently at age of 40. since his passing news come on the internet lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Reportedly he passed away after he suffered a minor stroke earlier this week. He was admitted to the hospital a week after he came back from a performance with Big Nuz. Afrotainment issued passing news of him on Thursday. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Mampintsha's wife whose name is Bongekile Simelane and she is very famous as Babes Wodumo. Mampintsha's passing news has been confirmed by his wife. Mampintsha was admitted to the Durdoc Hospital in Durban. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death and they are very saddened by his death. Many people are expressing their condolence messages to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May his soul rest in peace.