Man Nestor Hernandez Shot Two Dallas hospital Employees, Charges Explained!:- A few days ago you might have heard about a shooting incident that occurred at Methodist Dallas Medical Center where two people lost their lives after involving in this shooting rampage. Shocking waves blew up on the internet shortly after the shooting incident. However, a few relief updates surfaced just a while ago. According to the latest reports, Dallas Police have caught the culprit who opens fire at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center workers. Yes, the suspect has been taken into custody. Just a while ago, this development was made public by the Dallas Police. Want to know who is the suspect and what is his name then stick with this page and keep reading this article. Kindly scroll down the page and learn more about this news.

Nestor Hernandez Shot Two Dallas Hospital Nurses

The news of the suspect’s arrest was confirmed by the parent company of the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Methodist Health System. According to the statement, Dallas Police immediately responded to the shooting and arrested the suspect after injuring him with a gunshot. Later the police identified the suspect as Nestor Hernandez. He is currently under the arrest of Dallas Police. What are the charges against him and what is his age? Read more details about him in the further given sections.

Executive officer of Methodist Health System stated, “The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members,” he further added, “Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe and that there is no ongoing threat.”

“Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time.”

WFAA explained that the suspect killed two medical center workers on Saturday after realizing that his girlfriend cheated on him. Reportedly, Nestor Hernandez visited Methodist Medical Center with his girlfriend who recently gave birth to their child. But when he realized that his partner cheated on him, he started acting oddly and took out a gun from his pocket. Nestor Hernandez struck his partner with the gun in the head. Meanwhile, she called the police while Nestor Hernandez shouted “we are both going to die today and whoever comes in this room is going to die with us.”