Manolo Tanquilut Death Reason? The Talented Vocalist Manolo Tanquilut Passed Away

Manolo Tanquilut has passed away recently. He was a very talented singer. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and many people are very shocked by his sudden death.

Manolo Tanquilut was a very talented vocalist. He was one of the sincerest people in this backup singing world. He earned huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones.

Manolo Tanquilut Death Reason?

As per the report, a skilful singer Manolo Tanquilut has passed away recently. He had taken his last breath on 28 December 2022, Wednesday. Since his sudden death came on the internet many people are very shocked and now they are sharing his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. But currently, there is no information about his cause of death because it has been not disclosed yet. His unexpected death made his close ones very saddened and shocked. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Manolo Tanquilut's passing news has been confirmed by Ogie Alcasid who is a well-known composer and actor. He announced the demise news of his most beloved friend on his official Facebook page. Just want to take this time to honour a dear friend who suddenly died on Wednesday. Manolo Tanquilut was a constant in all my shows providing his brilliant pipes to do backup songs. He was a piece of our worship gathering one walker.