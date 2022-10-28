Massachusetts Crash: Three Indian Students Killed In US Car Accident:- We are saddened to report that three students died in a tragic car crash. In addition, the three students who died in the road mishap are said to be of Indian origin. Three students from India lost their lives in a road mishap that occurred on Thursday. In addition, authorities also confirmed the identities of the victims and declared them dead. Since this news broke out on the internet people who knew them are expressing their sorrow on social media and sending their heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the victims. What were their names and what were the circumstances surrounding their car accident? There are numerous questions that are being asked by people on social media. You are advised to stick with this weblog and keep reading this article for more details. Drag down the page and take a look below for more details.

Three Indian Students Killed In US Car Accident, Name Identified

Was it a single-vehicle accident or a multi-vehicle accident? Reportedly, three Indian students handed their lives after involving in a multi-vehicle crash that took place on Thursday in Western Massachusetts. In addition, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office reported that the vehicle of the Indian students slammed with another vehicle which resulted in the death of three students and five hospitalized. Take a look at the next section and fetch more details.

Now the next question rises what were the identities of the students who died in the crash? According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the victims of the accident were identified as Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, Pavani Gullapally, and Prem Kumar Reddy Goda. Prem Kumar was the eldest student among the three. He was 27 years of age, while Sai Narsimha and Pavani Gullapally both were 22 years old.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office further reported that the accident occurred around 5:30 am in Western Massachusettes when a southbound car and a northbound car collided. As per the reports, 4 more occupants were in the car at the time of the accident and they were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The injured victims of the accident were identified as 23-year-old Manoj Reddy Donda, 23-year-old Vijith Reddy Gummala, 22-year-old Hima Ishwarya Siddireddy, and 22-year-old Sridhar Reddy Chinthakunta.

An intensive investigation has been started by Massachusetts state and local police. Officers are looking into the matter and trying to figure out the cause of the accident.