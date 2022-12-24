On the occasion of Christmas Eve, we are glad to share with you Merry Christmas Wishes Pics Whatsapp Status Dp Images Xmas Quotes 2022 messages SMS greetings profile pictures photos HD wallpapers video facebook cover sayings share this stuff for your friends, family & relatives through social media like Facebook, Twitter, BBM, Hike, google plus, etc. As we all know that Merry Christmas is very closer to us which is the festival of Christians and celebrated on 25 December of every year. The day is celebrated all over the world with great enthusiasm. People have so many ways to celebrate this festival. This has led to Christmas Day becoming an increasingly commercialized holiday, with a lot of families spending a large part of their income on gifts and food. Go through this article in order to download these pictures that too for free. Advance Merry Christmas Wishes

Merry Christmas Wishes Whatsapp Status Quotes

Don’t think too much, use these best Merry Christmas wishes and quotes for wishing or blessing your friends, relatives, etc. on their WhatsApp and Facebook as they are the only one who supports you in all respect(happiness or sadness).

A Christmas candle is a lovely thing;

It makes no noise at all,

But softly gives itself away;

While quite unselfish,

it grows small.

*******************************

Christmas is a time when

everybody wants his past forgotten

and his present remembered.

What I don’t like about office Christmas parties

is looking for a job the next day.

*******************************

A silent night,

a star above,

a blessed gift of hope

and love.

A blessed Christmas to you!

*******************************

May this Christmas be so special

that you never ever feel lonely again

and be surrounded by loved ones throughout!

*******************************

Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. ~Norman Vincent Peale

***************************

Christmas is a time when you get homesick — even when you’re home. ~Carol Nelson

***************************

He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree. ~Roy L. Smith

***************************

Christmas is the gentlest, loveliest festival of the revolving year — and yet, for all that, when it speaks, its voice has strong authority. ~W.J. Cameron

***************************

The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other. ~Burton Hillis

***************************

One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly. ~Andy Rooney

***************************

Happy, happy Christmas, that can win us back to the delusions of our childish days; that can recall to the old man the pleasures of his youth; that can transport the sailor and the traveler, thousands of miles away, back to his own fire-side and his quiet home! ~Charles Dickens, The Pickwick Papers

***************************

Advance Merry Christmas Images

There has been only one Christmas — the rest are anniversaries. ~W.J. Cameron

***************************

‘Twas Christmas broach’d the mightiest ale;

‘Twas Christmas told the merriest tale;

A Christmas gambol oft could cheer

The poor man’s heart through half the year.

~Walter Scott

***************************

Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves. ~Eric Sevareid

***************************

Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmas-time. ~Laura Ingalls Wilder

***************************

May Peace be your gift at Christmas and your blessing all year through! ~Author Unknown

***************************

I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. ~Charles Dickens

***************************

I have always thought of Christmas time, when it has come round, as a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable time; the only time I know of, in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys. ~Charles Dickens

***************************

Akhiyan wich aa ke ruk jande ne hanju,

Palka te aa ke ruk jande ne hanju,

Bada Dil karde baha deva enna nu,

par tenu hasdeya vekh ke suk jande ne hanju!!

*******************************

Ansoo tere diggan te akh meri rovey Satt tenu lagey dard menu hovey

Rab karey saadi dosti inni gehri hovey Littar tenu pain te galti meri hove

*******************************

Teacher to Sardar: What is Number Seven, Even or Odd?

Sardar: Even

Teacher: How can you make seven even??

Sardar: Remove the S!

*******************************

zindagi vichh fer milaange aapan

kite vekh k na nazran jhuka lavin..

tenu vekhya lagda yaar kite..

bas keh jaffi pa lawin……

*******************************

Yo Yo Chota Honey singh!

Assi Rehnde Ha Ni Mumy Kolo Dar Ke..

Mumy Rakhdi Hai Danda Hath vich Phad Ke..

Bhaj ke rajai vich vad jaiye, jad panga pe jave..

Pehla Royi Da Ni Phr Chup Hoyi Da Ni, Jado Danda Pai Jave…..

*******************************

Jat scoter te,scoter 80 te

Jat bulet te,bulet 100 te

Jat alto te alto110 te

,jatt swift te

swft 120 te,

Agge

agge ki jatt ambulance Te.

AmbUlance 130 Te.

*******************************

Ik Dil Te Lakh Samjhaun Wale

Je Samajh Na Aave Ki Kariye

Dard Dil Da Howe Ta Seh Laiye

Je Dil Hi Dard Ban Jawe Ta Ki Kariye

*******************************

Likhna Parhna chhad de bandeya, Nekiyan te rakh aass…

Chuk Chaadar tey soja bandya Rab karey ga pass …!!!

.

.

Students ka sufiana kalam

*******************************

Merry Christmas Images Pics Photos Whatsapp Dp

Our team would like to wish you a Merry Christmas Wishes 2022. Here we have provided you Merry Christmas Wishes Pics Whatsapp Status Dp Images Quotes Xmas 2022 messages SMS greetings profile pictures photos HD wallpapers video facebook cover sayings which can be used for wishing or blessing someone on this precious day. So you can wish or bless anyone by sharing it on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, etc. by given social buttons. Enjoy this Eve