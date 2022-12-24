December starts, Planning and making the season happier and lovely has been started. All people start planning for giving gifts and greeting to a truly loved one. They are also planed to share their views and opinions of their love toward them. At this festival, we should greet our parents, relatives, and friends. Either they are formal or informal. We should greet each and every person whether they are our relatives or our company staff members. Each and every person wishes to stay happy on this day. As we all know, our generation and our parent’s generation have a generation gap, which we have to fill with our affection and love towards them. On this occasion, we should greet them in true style. You don’t have to do much more or we say don’t want to pay so much for there happiness. Funny Santa Claus Images

Happy Christmas Wishes Whatsapp Status In Punjabi

Nacho gao te mauj manao,

Te naal hee tusi pangda pao,

Nave saal to panhila,

Aa gayi Christmas di baari,

Happy Christmas…..

*****************************

Aj din hai kuch khaas,

Saare nave kapde pa ke ho gaye ne taiyaar,

Nachde paye ne te naal hasde paye ne,

Es din sab Jesus nu yaad karde paye ne,

Happy merry Christmas….

*********************************

Best Xmas Eve Wishes 2022

Christmas Wishes Punjabi

Es Christmas te meri ehi dua hai Jesus walo ki oh tuhanu khushiyan deve 1000 te tusi ho ju kamyab, ehi hai saadi ardaas. Mubarak ho tuhanu Christmas da tyohar…

*********************************

Christmas aan wala hai te apne naal lakhan khushiyan laan wala hai, aa jao saare mil ke kariye shukriya Jesus d ate naal karde ne ardaas.

**********************************

Merry Christmas Wishes Whatsapp Status In Tamil | Telugu

Merry Christmas Wishes in Tamil & Telugu

Iraivannin Arull

Enrum Namakku Kidaikkum

Enru Nambuvoam

Oru Indianaaga

Jesus-in Pirappai Kondaduvoam…

Anaivarukkum Christmas NalVazhthukkal…

Happy Christmas

**********************************

Aalaalukku

Ippadi Peasaama

Irundha Eppadi…???

Innum Konjam

Naall dhaan Irukku!!!

Yaaraavadhu

Advance Wishes

Aarambingappa…

Naaney

Arambikkirean

“Merry Christmas”

**********************************

May your world be filled with

warmth and good chear this Holy season,

and throughout the year.

Wish your christmas be filled with peace and love.

HAPPY CHRISTMAS

**********************************

If one night a big fat man jumps in at your window,

grabs you and puts you in a sack

don’t worry I told Santa

I wanted you for CHRISTMAS.

“HAPPY CHRISTMAS”

——————————————————————————————————-

Can I have your picture,

so Santa Claus knows exactly what to give me.

Happy Christmas.

**********************************

Two things upon this changing earth can neither change nor end,

the splendor of Christ’s humble birth, the love of friend for friend.

“Merry Christmas”

**********************************

By your small efforts theee faces glow with happiness. All you have to do that just make a beautiful crd to hreet them. We know its as a childish thing but it is a fact that your parents will become happy after seeing your greeting card and there eyes filled with tears which is for happiness.

Christmas Wishes Whatsapp Status In Marathi | Bengali

नाताळ सण साजरा करु उत्साहात,

प्रभू कृपेची करो बरसात….

नाताळाच्या प्रेमपुर्वक शुभेच्छा!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

प्रभूची कृपादृष्टी आपल्यावर नेहमी राहो,

आपल्या जीवनात प्रेम, सुख-समृध्दी येवो.

मेरी ख्रिस्तमस! नाताळाच्या शुभेच्छा!!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

या नाताळात, सांताक्लॉज आपणासाठी अक्षय सुखाची अमुल्य भेट घेऊन येवो!

मेरी ख्रिस्तमस! नाताळाच्या शुभेच्छा!!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

नाताळाच्या या शुभ दिनी

प्रभू आपल्या सर्व संकल्पना पुर्ण करो.

ख्रिस्तमसच्या अनेक शुभेच्छा!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Although its not compulsory to do this only for your parents. This can be applicable for any one. Either your sister, brother, gf/bf relatives and friends. Just make a beautiful card for them and make them happy. Making a card for someone special is easy. But to present your emotions and your love in a proper language and words is a harder challenge for you. So, just only to sort out your problem.

Happy Christmas Wishes Whatsapp Status In Hindi

“क्रिसमस की खुशी और शांति आप के साथ आप खुश क्रिसमस ऊपर स्वर्ग से आशीर्वाद के मौसम बधाई साल के माध्यम से सभी हो सकता है!”

********************** “

आस्था आप इस क्रिसमस मेरी क्रिसमस के लिए सभी तीन हो सकता है, प्यार सब बातों सुंदर बना देता है, आशा है कि सब कुछ काम करता है, सभी चीजों को संभव बनाता है!”

**********************

“इस क्रिसमस आप कभी नहीं फिर कभी अकेला महसूस करते हैं, और भर प्रियजनों से घिरा हुआ हो सकता है, इतना खास हो सकता है!”

**********************

“क्या आप इस क्रिसमस ला सकते हैं का सबसे अच्छा बधाई, एक खुशी, शांतिपूर्ण और प्यार भरा क्रिसमस है! “

**********************

“क्रिसमस, एक समय और न ही मौसम है, लेकिन मन की एक अवस्था नहीं है शांति और दया का मज़ा लेते हैं, दया में विपुल होने के लिए क्रिसमस की वास्तविक भावना के लिए है। “

**********************

सांता क्लॉस जानता है तो “मैं अपने चित्र हो सकता है, वास्तव में, हैप्पी क्रिसमस मुझे क्या दे रहा है। “

**********************

“क्रिसमस, सब पर एक शाश्वत घटना नहीं है लेकिन एक के बाद एक के दिल में किया जाता है कि किसी के घर का एक टुकड़ा, क्रिसमस की बधाई!”

**********************

“आपको एक आनन्दपूर्ण क्रिसमस की बधाई, और भी नए साल के लिए आशा के लिए एक बहुत ही समृद्ध हो जाएगा स्वस्थ और आप के लिए खुश समय .. !! “

***************

Hope your Christmas is an ideal measure of fun and laughter! Here’s wishing you a Christmas day full of joy and laughter. Savor the wonderful delights for months to come.

***************

Santa’s coming! Don’t forget to prepare cookies and milk and place them near the Christmas tree! Merry Christmas!

***************

Christmas is forever, not for just one day, for loving, sharing, giving, are not to put away like.. May this Christmas season bring your closer to all those that you treasure in your heart. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New year!

***************

Sending the warmest Christmas wishes to you and your family. May God shower his choicest blessings on you and your family this Christmas!

***************

Christmas is not a time nor a season,

but a state of mind.

To cherish peace and goodwill,

to be plenteous in mercy,

is to have the real spirit of Christmas.

***************

“This is a message for all WhatsApp users. May this Christmas a very special day pass next to all the people they love. Who lives and reigns peace in their homes. Merry Christmas ”

***************

“Today at midnight pray for my family, my friends, and everyone in general, for the birth of Jesus, reign in your hearts. Merry Christmas to all ”

***************

“If you’re close to your family, take this time to pass Christmas with yours. You never know if every year can be around them for any reason. Merry Christmas ”

This Christmas we have a wonderful bulky stuff of Christmas Wishes in Hindi which would be very grateful and helpful to you. You can use it to present yourself in a proper manner and showing your emotions in a better manner which tells your politeness and soft character against your friends, family and relatives. So hurry up!! There are some brand new Christmas greetings in hindi for you. Read it , use it ans feel blessed with the one you like thw most.

We Wishes you a Merry Christmas 2020. Stay Tuned For More Latest Updates & News.