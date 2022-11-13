MON vs MAR Ligue 1, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups Player & Live Score, AS Monaco vs Marseille:- Recently, there have been updates that there is going to be a soccer match between the team As Monaco and the team Marseille. There are a lot of fans of the teams AS Monaco and Marseille who wish to go through the written details of the match of the teams. Below in the following article, we have shared all the details that you would need to know about the soccer match between the team AS Monaco and the team Marseille. You need to read the article below to know more about the details of the match.

MON vs MAR Match Details

Match: AS Monaco vs Marseille (MON vs MAR)

League: Ligue 1

Date: Monday, 14th November 2022

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stade Louis, Fontvieille, France

MON vs MAR Lineups Player

Playing 11 Of The Team AS Monaco

Alexander Nubel Breel Embolo Benoit Badiashile Wissam Ben Yedder Axel Disasi Krepin Diatta Caio Henrique Eliot Matazo Vanderson Campos Youssouf Fofana Aleksandr Golovin

Playing 11 Of The Team Marseille

Pau Lopez Alexis Sanchez Leonardo Balerdi Cengiz Under Chancel Mbemba Jordan Veretout Samuel Gigot Jonathan Clauss Nuno Tavares Amine Harit Valentin Rongier

As per the reports, the weather is going to be totally clean, and there is no chance of rain on the field. However, we still can not be totally sure about the weather on the 14th of November, as nature can turn itself any time it wishes. We still hope that there would be clear weather and the players of the team AS Monaco and the team Marseille will be able to give the best of their performance in the match. According to the sources, the players of the team AS Monaco and the team Marseille have reached their destination to play the game.

Match Prediction

If we would analyze the previous performances of the team AS Monaco and the team Marseille, then we come to the conclusion that the team AS Monaco has a good upper hand over the team Marseille. In the last some matches it was the team AS Monaco which gave a performance much better than the team Marseille. So there are more chances for the team AS Monaco to win the game. However, we would suggest that you should make sure yourself about the performance of both the teams AS Monaco and Marseille.