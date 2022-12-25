Most Trustable Online Casino Sites For Safe & Fair Gambling

6 Most Trustable Online Casino Sites

Cryptocurrency casinos are becoming an increasingly popular way for many casino lovers, as it is one of the most reliable ways to play online. Such casinos are called Bitcoin Casinos after the most popular crypto coin Bitcoin, and more and more cryptocurrency sites are launched every year.

The online casino offers anonymous and secure online betting, with little or no information required for the operator. As well, as:

Many different cryptocurrency options, from classic and popular coins like Bitcoin or Ethereum, to stablecoins like Tether, or meme coins like Doge.

Exclusive bitcoin or blockchain-based games that can be provably fair

Larger welcome bonus than online casinos in heavily regulated markets.

Rating of the Best Bitcoin Casinos

But how does a newcomer to the Crypto Casino industry figure it all out? The process of finding all the information, regardless of the basics, can take a lot of time. With that in mind, we have prepared this list of the best Bitcoin Casinos:

CoinPlay

This is an exclusive crypto casino that presents gambling with bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. Playing with bitcoins offers many bonuses, including weekly cashback, top-ups, free spins, and more. As of 2022, this is the newest crypto casino with a very promising future. A perfect abundance of casino games. A modern and very well designed website. This is all about CoinPlay.

For players who like slot machines and live casino games, CoinPlay is a licensed bitcoin gambling operator platform that has a lot to like. The casino’s assortment of exclusive bitcoin and blockchain games is second to none. Over 100+ of the best providers on the market, as well as over 2500+ slots, the ability to play up to 4 slots at the same time, and up to 3 new tournaments every month.

Cloudbet

Cloudbet is a veteran online casino that has been around since 2013 . That’s quite a long time in the world of cryptocurrencies. They started long before bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency was considered the main way to pay for goods online.

Cloudbet’s welcome offer is high, up to 5 BTC. However, it is given out in installments of 0.1 BTC, which is still a hefty amount each time a new loyalty program level is reached.

BetChain

This is a new bitcoin casino from a respected international online casino operator. Many different bonuses and rewards, from cashback to loyalty points. The ability to deposit in both fiat currency and cryptocurrency.

BetChain also offers some of the best bitcoin slots you can find on the market, with plenty of exclusive games. There are literally over 50 different payment methods available to international players.

Royal Panda

Royal Panda is an online casino with a user-friendly and easy-to-use interface, and the company claims that customer safety is guaranteed when using the gaming portal.

Slots in this online casino are very popular. There are over 400 titles in their catalog, including more than 300 video slots and 30 classic slots in the retro style. For example, you can play Gonzo’s Quest, High Society, Hot as Hades or Lucky Twins. For progressive jackpot lovers, there are well-known games such as King Cashalot, Major Millions, Mega Moolah and Arabian Nights. Typically, jackpots reach over $1 million.

22Bet

22Bet Casino began operations in 2018. It is a relatively new live online casino, but it has made great strides towards the top of the live casino industry. In this 22bet Casino review, that’s partly due to the fact that 22Bet Casino is part of the well-known 22Bet brand, which is famous for its sports betting. Statistics show that the sports betting brand has been very successful, so they have taken care to expand their business.

22bet offers many games for different types of casino players. Casino and sports betting players have a lot to do here. Casino players get a wide selection of online slots, casino, table games and poker games.

Rizk Casino

Rizk Casino has only been operating since 2016, but this site with innovative technology has already managed to receive many positive reviews. With a fantastic selection of table and slot machines, as well as a creative rewards program, reviews of Rizk online casino are only positive.

The main emphasis at Rizk online casino is on fun and entertainment, and the fresh design of the website reflects the young and energetic nature of this online gambling establishment.

Among the factors that set Rizk apart from many other betting sites are the originality and variety of promotions, including the innovative “Rizk Wheel” feature. They are also complemented by a large selection of slot machines from leading game manufacturers, and although there is no mobile app for Rizk Casino, you can still access and play this casino from most smartphones and tablets.

Stake Casino

Stake Casino, despite its relative newness, has already established a stable and loyal user base. Streamers from Twitch and various celebrities have played an important role in this. Due to a large-scale information campaign Stake Casino learns every day more and more people from around the world.

Today, there are just over 30 game providers represented in the casino. Nevertheless, you can’t say that Stake casino has nothing to surprise you anymore. Firstly, among the game providers you can find those who are now at the top of their popularity. We mean slot manufacturers such as Hacksaw, Nolimit City, Push Gaming, etc. In other words, you can fully enjoy the most popular slots. In addition, Stake Casino often provides the opportunity to lay out a slot a week before its official release.

Conclusion

We sincerely hope that you have decided on the best online casino for you. Otherwise, to make the process even faster and easier for you, we definitely recommend you to use CoinPlay service. If in your quest for a generous deposit match, fair play, high-quality casino games and a friendly environment for new players, you will appreciate signing up right here at CoinPlay.