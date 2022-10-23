Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali Whatsapp Status Dp 2022 Images Wishes SMS MSG

The Diwali week is here and the billions of Indians got engaged in lightning up their house to welcome the prosperity and grace on the eve of Diwali. Meanwhile, before the Diwali day, we celebrate “Choti Diwali” which is celebrated a before the main Diwali eve. This year we will celebrate Choti Diwali on 23th October 2022 and Diwali on 24th October 2022. Happy Choti Diwali 2022 Wishes Narak Chaturdashi Sms Messages

Meanwhile, only few knows how to celebrate the the Chooti Diwali and took it ordinary just for preparing for the Big Diwali. Well we here with every single detailed about the Chooti Diwali.

How to celebrate Choti Diwali?

The morning of the Chooti Diwali began with the women of the house making beautiful and colorful rangoli in the doorway and courtyard. With the help of the rice paste, one make tiny steps which is considered to be the steps of the Lord Laxmi.

The ritual says the morning prayers should include the aarti of Goddess Lakshmi and evening prayer should include the prayer of Lord Rama.

Why we celebrate Choti Diwali?

It is believed that there used to be a demon Narakasur, a ruler of Pragjyotishpur and he imprisoned around 16 thousands daughters after defeating a particular goddess.

Satyabhama gets to know about this and with the help of Lord Krishna, she defeated and killed the Narakasur. After the death of the Narakasur, her mother announced that this day is not to murmured the death of Narakasur, but this day should be celebrated always as a special occasion.

Since that day, the day before Diwali is celebrated as Choti Diwali which is also known as Narak Chaturdasi.

It is also believed that Krishna forehead was full of blood of Narakasur and he went to his place to clean the blood early in the morning. In the Maharashtra, there is ritual to bath before the sunrise.