(UGC) National Education Day Celebrates on November 11th 2022

Ministry of Human Resource Development has asked all the education institutions across the country to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad who was the freedom fighter and the first education minister of India as the National Education Day.

Both Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) have asked the schools and colleges as well as universities to organise elocution competitions, workshops, smyposia, essay writing, rallies with banners, seminars, cards and slogans of the importance of education and nation’s commitment to all aspects of education.

In its circular, Central Board of Secondary Education asked the schools to introspect their ongoing programme such as Inclusive Education, Life Skills, Vocational Skills, Entrepreneurial Projects, Community Outreach, on the National Education Day.

Freedom Fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served as the first Minister of Education of India from 1947 to 1958. He emphasised on free and compulsory education for all under 14 and stressed on adult illiteracy.