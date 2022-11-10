National Education Day 2022 Essay, Speech, Slogan, Poster, Status, Quotes & Images

National Education Day is celebrated to honor the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India. He served as an education minister from 15th August 1947 to 2nd February 1958. He was an Indian scholar and the senior Muslim leader of the Indian National Congress during the Indian Independence Movement. He was a respectful leader of the Indian National Congress. He was born on 11th November 1888 in Dubai and came to Calcutta, India when he was young. He received traditional Islamic education at home from his father.

Birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Azad became an active journalist when he was in his late teens and in 1912, he started publishing newspapers in Urdu language named ‘Al-Hilal’. The newspaper was banned by the British government as it was criticizing the Indians who were loyal to the Britishers. After that, he joined the Indian National Congress. Azad led many movements with Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He supported M.K Gandhi in the Civil-disobedience movement e.g. Satyagrah and Salt March. He was also imprisoned several times due to his contribution to the Anti-British Quit India movement during World War II. He also became the president of the Indian National Congress two times. He died on 22nd February 1958 in New Delhi, India.

Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas Quotes

National Education Day is celebrated on 11th November every year. Every year, on this day, different programs are organized in schools, Universities, and at different educational platforms. Events like debates, Extempore, Article writing, Essays writing, poster Making, Group Discussions, etc. are organized in order to celebrate National Education Day. Presentations on the life of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad is presented or displayed to the students. Motivational speeches are delivered and many cultural events are organized on this auspicious day. Different competitions such as sports competitions, art competitions, Nukkad-Natika are also performed by the students of different schools on this day.

National Education Day Slogan & Poster

To celebrate this day, these activities may be conducted any day as per the schedule of the schools. The Central Board of Secondary Education has also sent a notice to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, and many others and has requested to circulate the notice to all the heads of affiliated schools of the board in their particular area.

CBSE said in a statement that, “To commemorate National Education Day, schools are requested to organize seminars, symposia, essay writing competitions, elocution competitions, workshops and rallies with banners, cards, and slogans on the importance of education and the nation’s commitment to all aspects of education.”